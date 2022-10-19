Reliance Jio confirmed that Jio True 5G will be available in select cities in India. It will be available via an invitation only, meaning not all phones will get it. It appears that Nothing Phone (1) is already receiving Jio True 5G via an OTA update ahead of Diwali. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali sale to end tonight: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Nothing Phone (1) and more

The Nothing Phone (1) has reportedly become the first device to get Jio True 5G support. It has seemingly beaten Samsung, Apple, Google, Xiaomi, and other brands (via MySmartPrice). A few users on Twitter are getting the Jio True 5G via an OTA update. Also Read - Nothing headphones renders hint at transparent design, LED light

The latest update for the Nothing phone (1), Update 1.1.5 mentions “Indian users covered by Reliance JIO can now access 5G.” It is a fairly small update sized 22.20MB. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090, Nothing Phone (1) at Rs 27,000

As per the publication, the update is available to only 10 percent of the Phone (1) users. It means that if you have received it, you are lucky. Go to Settings, followed by a Software update to check if there’s a new update available.

If you don’t see anything, do not worry as your Nothing Phone (1) will also get the update soon. Also, do note that Reliance Jio True 5G is available in select regions like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

Nothing Phone (1) 5G Bands, Price, and Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) supports multiple 5G bands. It has n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n77, and n78.

The Phone (1) is currently available for as low as Rs 26,999 including all offers. It comes with a 6.55-inch punch-hole display sporting Full-HD+ resolution. It is an OLED panel with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It features a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. It has a 16MP single selfie snapper. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.