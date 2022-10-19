comscore Nothing Phone (1) users are already getting Jio True 5G in India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nothing Phone 1 Is Reportedly Receiving Jio True 5g In India
News

Nothing Phone (1) is reportedly receiving Jio True 5G in India

Mobiles

Some Nothing Phone (1) users in India are getting the Jio True 5G via an OTA update. With this, the Phone (1) is said to be the first phone to get Jio's 5G connectivity.

Highlights

  • Some Nothing Phone (1) users are now getting Jio True 5G via an OTA update.
  • This makes the Phone (1) the first device to get Jio's 5G connectivity.
  • The update is reportedly coming to only 10 percent Phone (1) users.
Nothing Phone 1

Reliance Jio confirmed that Jio True 5G will be available in select cities in India. It will be available via an invitation only, meaning not all phones will get it. It appears that Nothing Phone (1) is already receiving Jio True 5G via an OTA update ahead of Diwali. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali sale to end tonight: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Nothing Phone (1) and more

The Nothing Phone (1) has reportedly become the first device to get Jio True 5G support. It has seemingly beaten Samsung, Apple, Google, Xiaomi, and other brands (via MySmartPrice). A few users on Twitter are getting the Jio True 5G via an OTA update. Also Read - Nothing headphones renders hint at transparent design, LED light

The latest update for the Nothing phone (1), Update 1.1.5 mentions “Indian users covered by Reliance JIO can now access 5G.” It is a fairly small update sized 22.20MB. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090, Nothing Phone (1) at Rs 27,000

As per the publication, the update is available to only 10 percent of the Phone (1) users. It means that if you have received it, you are lucky. Go to Settings, followed by a Software update to check if there’s a new update available.

If you don’t see anything, do not worry as your Nothing Phone (1) will also get the update soon. Also, do note that Reliance Jio True 5G is available in select regions like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

Nothing Phone (1) 5G Bands, Price, and Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) supports multiple 5G bands. It has n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n77, and n78.

The Phone (1) is currently available for as low as Rs 26,999 including all offers. It comes with a 6.55-inch punch-hole display sporting Full-HD+ resolution. It is an OLED panel with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It features a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. It has a 16MP single selfie snapper. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

  • Published Date: October 19, 2022 9:00 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Nothing Phone (1) is getting Jio True 5G update before Diwali
Mobiles
Nothing Phone (1) is getting Jio True 5G update before Diwali
'Digital art offers a wide reach and brings ideas together more quickly: Sudeepti Tucker

Features

'Digital art offers a wide reach and brings ideas together more quickly: Sudeepti Tucker

Uncharted comes to PC: Check price, system requirements

Gaming

Uncharted comes to PC: Check price, system requirements

Samsung Galaxy S23 confirmed to have Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S23 confirmed to have Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Lava Agni 5G gets software update to support Airtel 5G Plus, Jio 5G

Mobiles

Lava Agni 5G gets software update to support Airtel 5G Plus, Jio 5G

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Lava Agni 5G gets software update to support Airtel 5G Plus, Jio 5G

Chinese hackers might be trying to steal your data via fake gifting offer

iPhone 14 effect: Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus

Google Pay Diwali offer announced in India, here is everything to know

Samsung Finance+ digital lending programme launched in India

'Digital art offers a wide reach and brings ideas together more quickly: Sudeepti Tucker

Shopping on Dhanteras 2022? Digital gold starting at Re 1 is good option

Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on WhatsApp, Watch Video for Updates

Gifting cryptocurrency on Diwali? This is how much tax you'll pay

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look
Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look
WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform

Features

WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform
Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price