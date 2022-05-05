comscore Nothing Phone (1) launch date revealed: Check details
Nothing Phone (1) launch date revealed: Here’s what we know so far

Nothing, earlier this year, revealed that it would launch the Nothing Phone (1) in summer this year. Now Carl Pei has revealed the date and time of launch. Here's what we know so far.

Nothing, back in March this year, announced that it would launch its first ever smartphone, dubbed as the Nothing Phone (1) in the summer of 2022. At the time, Nothing founder Carl Pei had said that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s system-on-chip and that it will run company’s self-developed Nothing OS. “Having raised $144M, built a team of over 300 people and secured support from trusted partners like Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, we are ready for Phone (1) to mark the start of change for the sleepy smartphone market,” he had said at the event. Now, months later, Pei has revealed the exact date and time of launch of the Nothing Phone (1). Also Read - How tech companies tried to make you April Fools

Responding to a question regarding the launch date of the Nothing Phone (1) on Twitter, the Nothing founder said, “6/9 at 4:20.” According to the US date format, this could mean that the Nothing’s first smartphone would arrive at 4:20PM on June 9, 2022. Nothing hasn’t commented on the matter so far. Also Read - Nothing teases to announce a new product today i.e. April Fools' Day

Interestingly, the development come just days after the company rolled out Nothing Launcher (Beta) to Android users globally. The Nothing Launcher (Beta) is the iteration of Nothing OS and it give smartphone users an idea of how Phone (1)’s user interface will look like. The features that the Nothing Launcher (Beta) has introduced include bigger icons and folders, bespoke clock and weather widgets, Nothing-themed wallpapers and three original ringtones. The beta version of og the Nothing OS is available on Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 5 and higher smartphones. It will be available on OnePlus smartphones soon. Also Read - Nothing phone (1) smartphone announced, aims to compete with Apple

Nothing Phone (1) expected specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, suggest that the Nothing Phone (1) will come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a scree refresh rate of 90Hz and HDR10+ technology. We already know that it will be powered by a Qualcomm processor but new report hints towards the phone being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor that is coupled paired with Adreno 642 GPU. The Nothing Phone (1) is expected to get up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run Android 12-based Nothing OS. It is likely to come with a 4,500mAh battery that will have support for wireless charging technology.

On the camera front, the Nothing Phone (1) is tipped to get a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP sensor. On the front, it is tipped to get a 32MP selfie camera.

  • Published Date: May 5, 2022 4:38 PM IST

