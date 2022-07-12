London-based consumer tech brand Nothing is all set to launch its first smartphone, Nothing Phone (1), globally today i.e. July 12. The much-hyped launch event will kick off at 8.30 pm IST today and will be available to watch live online. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 35,000 in India: OnePlus Nord 2T, Poco F4 5G, Mi 11X Pro 5G

Ahead of the official launch, the company has already revealed the illuminating design with a transparent back of the handset. This set of illuminating strips lights up with ringtone, charging and more. It is confirmed to come with a dual rear camera setup.

Nothing Phone (1) launch: How to watch it live

As mentioned earlier, the launch event will commence at 4PM BST or 8:30 PM IST. You can watch the event live on Nothing's YouTube page. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.

Nothing Phone (1) expected specifications

Nothing has confirmed that the phone will come with what it is described as ‘Glyph Interface’, which will light up the back panel of the phone in unique patterns that are in sync with custom sounds based on factors such as calling and app notifications among other things. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778+ processor and feature support for wireless charging technology. On the software side of things, Nothing has confirmed that the phone will run Android 12-based custom Nothing OS.

Phone (1) is a reminder of everything you love about @android. Get ready to experience it tomorrow at the #nothingevent. 12 July, 16:00 BST.

Watch online at https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 — Nothing (@nothing) July 11, 2022

As far as other details are concerned, reports hint toward the phone getting an AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, reports suggest that the phone will get a 4,500mAh battery with 33W charging technology. The phone is also tipped to get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Nothing Phone (1) expected price

Nothing Phone (1) is expected to be priced around Rs 30,000 in India.

Flipkart’s listing of the Nothing Phone (1) shows customers can get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 if they use an HDFC Bank credit card. While details are not available as of now, the micro-banner on the webpage also confirms the offer will be valid for transactions made using HDFC Bank’s EMI option. The discount will be given only when making full payment for the phone.