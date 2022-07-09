Nothing Phone (1) may ditch the charger inside box

Nothing Phone (1) key specifications are already out and this piece of information is sort of helping the company create the hype ahead of the launch on July 12. But the latest leak might dampen some enthusiasm around former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei-led company’s first-ever phone. A YouTube video has confirmed the Nothing Phone (1) will come without a charger inside the box. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) launch: From offers and price to specifications, all we know so far

Gaurav Chaudhary, who is better known as Technical Guruji, posted a video to showcase some of the aspects of the Nothing Phone (1). The video shows the phone’s retail box with Chaudhary describing that it is made of recycled material and uses zero plastic. But it is hard to ignore the dimensions of the box. The sleek box sort of confirms there is no charger in the bundle. While the phone was out of the box, other components weren’t. As such, we are not sure if that is the case. However, going by the current norm of removing chargers, the retail box makes a strong case. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) to get 33W fast charging, new TUV SUD listing reveals

Who did it first?

Apple was the first brand to remove the power brick, or as we like to call charger, from the retail box of the iPhone 12 back in 2020. Some smartphone brands criticised the move initially, only to follow the iPhone maker later. Samsung, as well as several other brands, do not provide a charger in the box. They argue — much like Apple — that it is in the best interest of the environment and possibly not inconvenient because most people have a charger lying around in their homes. It is true to some extent, but this is a half-truth. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) Flipkart offers revealed ahead of July 12 launch

Is the charger needed?

Even though chargers are no longer a part of the retail box, the prices of the phones remain more or less in the same ballpark. Customers are not getting any benefit from the removal of chargers. Some customers do not mind that, but for some, it is a bad deal. That is because a good range of Android phones come with proprietary fast-charging technology, which is supported only by the company’s own chargers. Not providing one in the box will make the customer devoid of that feature unless they buy it using extra money. There is an argument that the same phones support chargers from other brands, but they have limited power output that aligns with the USB PD standard.

Nothing has not said anything about the charging capabilities of its upcoming phone yet. And we are not sure if the charger will not be a part of the bundle at the moment.