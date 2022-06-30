The much-awaited Nothing Phone (1) is all set to debut in India on July 12. Ahead of the official launch, several rumors are doing rounds on the internet. The latest one suggests that the smartphone will ditch the in-box charger, reported tipster Abhishek Yadav. Additionally, European pricing of the smartphone has also been tipped by another tipster Mukul Sharma. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) processor confirmed by company cheif Carl Pei

As per his tweet, the smartphone will come in three storage variants. The 8+128GB variant might cost €469.99 (Rs 38,773 approx), 8GB RAM +256GB storage variant is likely to be priced at €499 (Rs 41,249 approx) and the 12GB RAM +256GB variant was likely to be priced €549.99 (Rs 45,378 approx). Notably, the pricing in India is likely to be lesser than the European model. Also Read - Nothing could partner with Reliance Digital for offline sales of the Nothing Phone (1)

It has been confirmed that this Nothing smartphone will be manufactured in Tamil Nadu and will be sold exclusively on Flipkart in India. For offline buyers, there are chances that the phone will be available on Reliance Digital stores.

Nothing Phone (1) expected specifications, features

Nothing Phone (1) will be sold via an Invite-only system. The phone will be offered to only a select few. The buyer will first receive an email with an invite code. This email will have a pre-order pass. This is the only way one will be able to pre-order the device.

After receiving the code, the buyer will have to secure your pre-order pass by paying an amount of Rs 2,000. The Rs 2,000 deposit will ensure that your pre-order pass works when the device will be listed. When making the final purchase the Rs 2000 paid earlier will be adjusted in the final amount.

This invite system was first seen with the OnePlus One phone, which was a great way to assess demand as well as build hype around a new brand.

The Nothing Phone comes with a transparent back with lights. These lights can create various effects using the Glyph interface that makes it stand out from the crowd. The lights can be used as notification lights and even a charging status indicator.