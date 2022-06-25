comscore You will have to join a waitlist to buy Nothing Phone (1)
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nothing Phone 1 Now You Can Join The Waitlist To Buy The Phone
News

Nothing Phone (1): Now you can join the waitlist to buy the phone

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) will launch on July 12 and it will be sold in India exclusively via Flipkart.

Nothing

Carl Pei’s Nothing will launch its first smartphone, that is, Nothing Phone (1) on July 1. Ahead of the official launch, 100 exclusive units have fetched up to over $2,600 (Rs 2,03,456 approximately) per unit in an auction. And now, the company is giving all interested buyers another chance at buying the phone. The company is enabling users enter the exclusive waitlist that will increase their chances of getting their hands on the device. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) pre-orders now live on Flipkart: Check complete process here

Nothing (via GSM Arena) says that the Nothing Phone (1) will be available in limited quantities in the market and that joining the waitlist will increases buyers’ chances of getting the phone even before it goes on sale. Furthermore, the company said that as the stock becomes available, interested buyers who have joined the waitlist will be sent an invite code to secure their chances of pre-ordering the device. Additionally, interested buyers will get a credit of £20 (Rs 1,920 approximately) towards a Phone (1) accessory or the Nothing Ear (1). Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) is confirmed to be sold through an invite-only system

Image: Nothing

How to buy Nothing Phone (1) in India

In India, the upcoming Nothing Phone (1) will be available exclusively via Flipkart. The phone is already available for pre-orders on Flipkart and interested buyers can head over to the e-commerce platform to book their phone. Eligible buyers will receive an email with an invite code. This email will also contain a pre-order pass. Buyers will then have to pay Rs 2,000 to secure their pre-order passes using the invite code. Once the buying window opens on July 12, these buyers will be able to complete the purchase by making the final payment. The pre-booking amount of Rs 2,000 will be adjusted at the time of the final payment. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) is being auctioned and the highest bid has gone over $2000 (Rs 1.56 L)

Nothing Phone (1) expected specs and India price

As far as the details are concerned, the upcoming Nothing Phone (1), as the company has already showcased, will come with a transparent casing design similar to the Nothing Ear (1). It will also have backlighting that would highlight various aspects of the phone such as the camera module.

We also know that the upcoming smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. However, it remains to be seen if the phone sports Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 or bit older the Snapdragon 778G chipset. The phone will run an Android skin known as the Nothing OS. The company has also confirmed that the Nothing Phone 1 will see three Android upgrades and four years of security patches.

We also know that the phone will come with a dual rear camera setup. However, the specifics aren’t clear at the moment. Additionally, reports suggest that the phone will sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED panel with flat edges. There is no word on the refresh rates yet or other details such as battery capacity yet.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 25, 2022 1:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Zomato to acquire Blinkit for $578 million
News
Zomato to acquire Blinkit for $578 million
Netflix to get an ad-supported tier soon

Apps

Netflix to get an ad-supported tier soon

Microsoft Windows 8.1 coming to an end in January 2023

Laptops

Microsoft Windows 8.1 coming to an end in January 2023

Toyota teases new SUV to rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, production to begin this year

automobile

Toyota teases new SUV to rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, production to begin this year

TikTok s ByteDance generates $1 billion from mobile games in one year

Gaming

TikTok s ByteDance generates $1 billion from mobile games in one year

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

You will have to join a waitlist to buy Nothing Phone (1)

Why AC's are getting expansive

Zomato to acquire Blinkit for $578 million

Netflix to get an ad-supported tier soon

Microsoft Windows 8.1 coming to an end in January 2023

Telegram Premium subscription explained

Without being seen How to see WhatsApp status

How to hide profile Picture and more

How To Turn On Incognito Mode on Your Smartphones

'Parallel Reality' Tech: Everything you need to know

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Why AC's are getting expansive According to energy efficiency standards Watch video to know more

News

Why AC's are getting expansive According to energy efficiency standards Watch video to know more
How to see WhatsApp status of others without being seen- Watch the video

Features

How to see WhatsApp status of others without being seen- Watch the video
POCO F4 5G Launched in India; Check out the First Look and know Price, feature and More about the phone

Hands On

POCO F4 5G Launched in India; Check out the First Look and know Price, feature and More about the phone
Alexa is being taught by Amazon to imitate the voice of your deceased loved ones, To know more Watch the Video

News

Alexa is being taught by Amazon to imitate the voice of your deceased loved ones, To know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999