You will have to join a waitlist to buy Nothing Phone (1)

Carl Pei’s Nothing will launch its first smartphone, that is, Nothing Phone (1) on July 1. Ahead of the official launch, 100 exclusive units have fetched up to over $2,600 (Rs 2,03,456 approximately) per unit in an auction. And now, the company is giving all interested buyers another chance at buying the phone. The company is enabling users enter the exclusive waitlist that will increase their chances of getting their hands on the device. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) pre-orders now live on Flipkart: Check complete process here

Nothing (via GSM Arena) says that the Nothing Phone (1) will be available in limited quantities in the market and that joining the waitlist will increases buyers’ chances of getting the phone even before it goes on sale. Furthermore, the company said that as the stock becomes available, interested buyers who have joined the waitlist will be sent an invite code to secure their chances of pre-ordering the device. Additionally, interested buyers will get a credit of £20 (Rs 1,920 approximately) towards a Phone (1) accessory or the Nothing Ear (1). Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) is confirmed to be sold through an invite-only system

How to buy Nothing Phone (1) in India

In India, the upcoming Nothing Phone (1) will be available exclusively via Flipkart. The phone is already available for pre-orders on Flipkart and interested buyers can head over to the e-commerce platform to book their phone. Eligible buyers will receive an email with an invite code. This email will also contain a pre-order pass. Buyers will then have to pay Rs 2,000 to secure their pre-order passes using the invite code. Once the buying window opens on July 12, these buyers will be able to complete the purchase by making the final payment. The pre-booking amount of Rs 2,000 will be adjusted at the time of the final payment. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) is being auctioned and the highest bid has gone over $2000 (Rs 1.56 L)

Nothing Phone (1) expected specs and India price

As far as the details are concerned, the upcoming Nothing Phone (1), as the company has already showcased, will come with a transparent casing design similar to the Nothing Ear (1). It will also have backlighting that would highlight various aspects of the phone such as the camera module.

We also know that the upcoming smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. However, it remains to be seen if the phone sports Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 or bit older the Snapdragon 778G chipset. The phone will run an Android skin known as the Nothing OS. The company has also confirmed that the Nothing Phone 1 will see three Android upgrades and four years of security patches.

We also know that the phone will come with a dual rear camera setup. However, the specifics aren’t clear at the moment. Additionally, reports suggest that the phone will sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED panel with flat edges. There is no word on the refresh rates yet or other details such as battery capacity yet.