News

Nothing Phone (1) image officially revealed by company: Check details

Mobiles

The Nothing Phone (1) launch event will take place on July 12 at 8:30 pm. Nothing claims we will 'Find out everything in the launch event.'

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) image leaked

Nothing has finally given us a good look at the design of the new Nothing Phone (1). While it is still not visible in its entirety, we can see a good part of the back of the device. The company has been gradually pushing out images of the new phone little by little. At this pace, we can expect the phone to be revealed completely within the next few days. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) will be made in India

The new Nothing Phone (1) has made a lot of bold promises. The design is new but not unexpected. After the launch of the Nothing Ear (1), there were expectations that the Phone (1) will also get a transparent panel. The Nothing Phone (1) gets a “transparent design” and it shows the “surfacing curved circuits”. Nothing has also disclosed that the phone will be made of “consciously chosen materials”. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) first look officially teased by the company ahead of launch: Check details

The Nothing Phone (1) will be getting a dual-camera setup. Additionally, by looking at the image we can also suspect wireless charging on the Nothing Phone (1).  The transparent panel is unlike what other smartphone manufacturers have tried before with transparent backs. Nothing has opted for a single-tone component colour which gives makes it more coherent compared to the designs we’ve seen in the past. Nothing might opt for different colour options as well.  Prior leaks have also shown a variant with a black background and copper interiors. That could be the second variant. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) available for pre-booking on Flipkart: Everything we know so far

One big mystery that this new image unveils is the Nothing Phone (1) symbol that Carl Pei showcased at an event in March. The back panel of the phone have the same design with an oval-ish shape with a stick like figure on the top right.

The Nothing Phone (1) launch event will take place on July 12 at 8:30 pm. Nothing claims we will “Find out everything in the launch event.” The launch event will be streamed online.

Popular tipster Mukul Sharma has also leaked some specifications of the new phone. He also shared a complete image of the phone, from the top to bottom. According to the tipster, Nothing Phone (1) will these features:

Dual rear camera setup
Wireless charging
NFC
45W fast charging
Power button on the right
Volume up/down buttons on the left
Metal frame
Nothing branding on the bottom left
Multiple textures on the rear

  • Published Date: June 15, 2022 12:05 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 15, 2022 12:42 PM IST

