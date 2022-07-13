Nothing Phone 1 Original Accessories Now Listed On Flipkart Check Price

Nothing Phone 1 launched on July 12 amid a lot of fanfare, the highest we’ve seen in a while. The Phone 1 has been launched in the premium mid-range and it will be competing with devices like the Nord 2T, Poco F4, Realme GT2 and more. Nothing has listed the accessories for the Nothing Phone 1 on Flipkart along with the prices. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) price in India, specifications, features, and everything to know

Nothing Phone 1 comes in an extremely slim package. While the slim package looked unique and special, it did not feature a charger in it or a case for the device. In the box, you’ll find the phone, the USB Type-C to Type-C data cable, the SIM ejector tool, and the common manuals and literature to explain how to use the phone. Buyers planning to purchase the Nothing Phone 1 will have to shell out some extra bucks to get the original accessories being offered by Nothing. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1): Download wallpapers in High-resolution

Nothing Phone 1 Case

The Nothing Phone 1 comes with a unique design and that design needs to be flaunted. In order to do that, Nothing is offering a transparent case. This case has been priced on the steeper side at Rs 1,499 on Flipkart. It does not come with rounded corners to accentuate the in-hand feel of Nothing Phone 1. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Nothing Power (45W)

There is no charging brick in the box, which has become the case with some prominent brands. Nothing also chose to avoid providing a charging brick. The user will have to shell out Rs 1,499 on the charging brick. This brick will be able to provide up to 45W of charging speed. However, Nothing Phone (1) can only be charged at a speed of 33W with the brick.

Nothing Phone 1 Screen Protector

Nothing Phone 1 Screen Protector is another essential accessory that most users might want to buy while purchasing the device. Nothing has priced it at Rs 999. The scratch-resistant, tempered glass is available on Flipkart. You just get 1 tempered glass in one pack. The screen guard won’t be eligible for a return.