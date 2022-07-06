Nothing Phone 1 Pre Order Pass Available On Flipkart How To Purchase

Nothing pre-order pass is now available on Flipkart. The company had started an invite-only process for the Nothing Phone (1). The smartphone’s pre-Order pass is available to all those who had shown interest in the smartphone initially. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) to launch In India On July 12: Expected price, specifications and more

The new Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass is available on Flipkart according to popular tipster Mukul Sharma. While you can check the details of the pre-order pass on the website, you won't be able to purchase the pass via the Flipkart Website. Instead, users will need to go to the official application of the e-commerce website to get the Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass.

The pre-order pass can be purchased for an amount of Rs 2000. However, if the user decides to purchase the phone once it is available, the Rs 2,000 will be adjusted in the overall price. And even if the user does not want to purchase the phone after the launch, they can just ask for a refund.

Who is eligible to purchase the Nothing Phone (1) Pre-Order Pass on Flipkart?

While the Pre-Order pass for Nothing Phone (1) is available on Flipkart. Not all users can see the buy now button on the official page. Even on the application. The FAQ section mentions that only those people will be able to purchase the Pre-Order pass who had pressed on the ‘Notify Me’ button on the company’s dedicated page for the Nothing Phone (1). The buyer can try to log in using the same email they used to register interest on the Nothing official website.

Nothing Phone (1) will be launched on July 12 and buyers with the pre-order pass will be able to make the purchase from 9PM on July 12 to 6PM on July 18. If the user who purchased the pass doesn’t place an order, the Rs 2,000 with be deposited back.

Nothing Phone (1) to feature a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate display (https://st1.bgr.in/nothing Tiktok). Plus, the pre-order passes are live on Flipkart.#Nothing #NothingPhone1 pic.twitter.com/hzpDShZYyC — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 6, 2022

The popular tipster has also informed that the Nothing Phone 1 will come with 120Hz fast refresh rate display. He shared a screenshot of the setting page which showed the option to toggle the 120Hz option. It doesn’t seem to be an LTPO2 display but it will be capable of switching from 60Hz to 120Hz depending on the app on the screen.