comscore Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass available on Flipkart: How to purchase
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nothing Phone 1 Pre Order Pass Available On Flipkart How To Purchase
News

Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass now available on Flipkart: Check eligibility

Mobiles

The Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass can be purchased for an amount of Rs 2000. If the user decides to purchase the phone once it is available, the Rs 2,000 will be adjusted in the overall price

nothingphone1

Nothing Phone (1) to launch In India On July 12

Nothing pre-order pass is now available on Flipkart. The company had started an invite-only process for the Nothing Phone (1). The smartphone’s pre-Order pass is available to all those who had shown interest in the smartphone initially. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) to launch In India On July 12: Expected price, specifications and more

The new Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass is available on Flipkart according to popular tipster Mukul Sharma. While you can check the details of the pre-order pass on the website, you won’t be able to purchase the pass via the Flipkart Website. Instead, users will need to go to the official application of the e-commerce website to get the Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) invite code system may soon be over, Flipkart lists pre-order pass for all

The pre-order pass can be purchased for an amount of Rs 2000. However, if the user decides to purchase the phone once it is available, the Rs 2,000 will be adjusted in the overall price. And even if the user does not want to purchase the phone after the launch, they can just ask for a refund. Also Read - Nothing Ear (1) Stick could launch as a successor to the original Ear (1)

Who is eligible to purchase the Nothing Phone (1) Pre-Order Pass on Flipkart?

While the Pre-Order pass for Nothing Phone (1) is available on Flipkart. Not all users can see the buy now button on the official page. Even on the application. The FAQ section mentions that only those people will be able to purchase the Pre-Order pass who had pressed on the ‘Notify Me’ button on the company’s dedicated page for the Nothing Phone (1). The buyer can try to log in using the same email they used to register interest on the Nothing official website.

Nothing Phone (1) will be launched on July 12 and buyers with the pre-order pass will be able to make the purchase from 9PM on July 12 to 6PM on July 18. If the user who purchased the pass doesn’t place an order, the Rs 2,000 with be deposited back.

The popular tipster has also informed that the Nothing Phone 1 will come with 120Hz fast refresh rate display. He shared a screenshot of the setting page which showed the option to toggle the 120Hz option. It doesn’t seem to be an LTPO2 display but it will be capable of switching from 60Hz to 120Hz depending on the app on the screen.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 6, 2022 3:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 6, 2022 3:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Beware! WhatsApp message promising jobs, free visa in the UK is fake
Apps
Beware! WhatsApp message promising jobs, free visa in the UK is fake
Ubisoft schedules an event for September: Here's what to expect

Gaming

Ubisoft schedules an event for September: Here's what to expect

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Hybrid SUV to launch on July 20 in India: Expected price, features and more

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Hybrid SUV to launch on July 20 in India: Expected price, features and more

India is working making an ecosystem to hold social media accountable: Union IT Minister

Apps

India is working making an ecosystem to hold social media accountable: Union IT Minister

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 4 4 SUV to launch in India soon, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 4 4 SUV to launch in India soon, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass available on Flipkart

Beware! WhatsApp message promising jobs, free visa in the UK is fake

Ubisoft schedules an event for September: Here's what to expect

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Hybrid SUV to launch on July 20 in India: Expected price, features and more

India is working making an ecosystem to hold social media accountable: Union IT Minister

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

How to Archive emails in Windows outlook

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home
Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not

News

Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available