Nothing Phone 1 Pre Order Process Leaked On Flipkart Ahead Of Launch

Nothing Phone (1) was recently spotted on Flipkart along with all the information about how the pre-order system will work for the new phone. The company has already confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be sold via an invite system. However, the new details revealed in the leak show more extensive info on how the process will be carried out.

The listing is not live on Flipkart as of now. However, knowing that the process will begin before the launch date, which is July 12, the page should go live soon. The new screenshots have been leaked by popular tipster Mukul Sharma.

How will users be able to buy the Nothing Phone (1)

Step 1: You'll receive an email with an invite code. This email will have a pre-order pass. This is the only way one will be able to pre-order the device.

Step 2: After receiving the code, you’ll have to secure your pre-order pass by paying an amount of Rs 2,000. The Rs 2,000 deposit will ensure that your pre-order pass works when the device will be listed.

Note: In the leak, the Nothing listing suggests that the Pass will guarantee that the user will be able to pre-order the Nothing Phone (1). This doesn’t ensure that you will get the device.

Step 3: The listing informs us that the pre-orders will go live at 9 pm on July 12.As soon as the window opens the buyer will have to log in to Flipkart and make the purchase. The token amount of Rs 2,000 will be adjusted in the final price of the device.

Benefits of pre-ordering Nothing Phone (1)

-Nothing will offer a special price on the Nothing Phone (1) accessory. The company hasn’t confirmed which accessory that will be.

-Additionally, the buyer will get “exclusive pre-order offers”

What is an Invite-only system?

An invite-only system is very different from how most brands sell their products. The company limits the number of devices sold and also has control over who has the right to buy the phone. This has a couple of benefits for the brand. One, it is able to create hype around the device due to all the exclusivity it offers. The idea of needing to be lucky to get a device makes it instantly desirable for many.

Second, the brand gets a good idea about the demand for the phone before they start stocking up. This will allow a better flow of the supply and demand value chain. One of the most popular examples of this method of selling a smartphone is the OnePlus One.