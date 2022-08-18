Nothing Phone (1) price hiked in India, blame the Dollar-Rupee fluctuation

Nothing Phone (1) has become more expensive as the company has hiked the prices for all the storage variants of the phone. The Nothing Phone (1), launched at a starting price of Rs 32,999, now costs Rs 33,999 for the base storage model. Manu Sharma, vice president and general manager of Nothing India, blamed the “fluctuating currency exchange rates” and the rise in component costs for the price hike. There is a hike of Rs 1,000 across the range. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) display brightness controversy finally gets company's response

Nothing Phone (1) new prices

The Nothing Phone (1) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage now costs Rs 33,999, up from the launch price of Rs 32,999. The variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is now available for Rs 36,999, as opposed to the previous price of Rs 35,999. The top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant now costs Rs 39,999, instead of Rs 38,999.

Sharma said the new prices will be effective from today. However, the Nothing Phone (1) price on Flipkart did not change to the new ones at the time of writing. Maybe the revision will kick in sometime later today.

Is the Nothing Phone (1) worth buying after the price hike?

The answer to that question depends on what you are looking for in your phone. For instance, if the cool, blinking lights on the Phone (1) attract you more than the specifications, a Rs 1,000 hike should not matter. But if you are someone who gazes at the specifications sheet before buying a phone, you can go for other smartphones that offer better performance. That does not mean the phone is terrible. It is one of the few to offer a near-stock Android experience, which purists will appreciate. The phone’s cameras are also among the best ones for the price. We mostly liked the phone’s design, performance, and battery life in our review. However, considering this is a first-generation phone, there are some issues that you may have to deal with. For instance, the software lags sometimes, or a few functionalities do not work as intended. All that may be a dealbreaker, especially with the new price of Rs 33,999.