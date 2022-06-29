comscore Nothing Phone (1) processor confirmed to be Snapdragon 778G+
Nothing Phone (1) processor confirmed by company cheif Carl Pei

Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone (1) details are trickling down to us little by little. We got to see the phone’s back design, the button layout, and even an entire video of the device, where we get to see the front display panel as well. Now, we have confirmation about one major specification that hasn’t been disclosed yet. Nothing founder Carl Pei himself has confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+. Also Read - Nothing could partner with Reliance Digital for offline sales of the Nothing Phone (1)

The Nothing company founder Carl Pei made this revelation to Input Mag. We can finally understand the competition for the Nothing Phone (1), at least in terms of raw power. The Nothing Phone (1) will be using a Snapdragon 778G+ which is a slightly advanced version of a chipset launched last year. The chip is built for mid-range devices. The Motorola Edge 30 is one device that also features the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1): Now you can join the waitlist to buy the phone

Clearly, Nothing Phone (1) is not aiming at the premium segment with its first device. The Nothing Phone (1) is expected to be priced competitively which could make it a hit in a price-sensitive market like India. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) pre-orders now live on Flipkart: Check complete process here

What we know about Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) will be sold via an Invite-only system. The phone will be offered to only a select few. The buyer will first receive an email with an invite code. This email will have a pre-order pass. This is the only way one will be able to pre-order the device.

After receiving the code, the buyer will have to secure your pre-order pass by paying an amount of Rs 2,000. The Rs 2,000 deposit will ensure that your pre-order pass works when the device will be listed. When making the final purchase the Rs 2000 paid earlier will be adjusted in the final amount.

This invite system was first seen with the OnePlus One phone, which was a great way to assess demand as well as build hype around a new brand.

The Nothing Phone comes with a transparent back which is adorned by a few lights. These lights can create various effects that make it stand out from the crowd. The lights can be used as notification lights and even a charging status indicator. From the sides, the phone uses flat chamfered edges that we have seen on some of the recent iPhones,

  Published Date: June 29, 2022 8:52 PM IST
  Updated Date: June 29, 2022 8:55 PM IST

