Nothing Phone 1 Revealed In New Video With Glyph Interface Feature

News

Nothing Phone 1 completely revealed in a new video with Glyph Interface

Mobiles

In the video, we can see the back of the Nothing Phone 1 as well as the front. In terms of design, we get a good glimpse

Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1 revealed in video. (Image: MKBHD/YouTube)

Nothing Phone 1 will be launching on July 12. However, the company has not been shying away from revealing details about the phone. A new video has now surfaced showing us the complete device, even the display, which so far wasn’t spotted. The video comes from a famous YouTuber who also showcases some of the features of the new Nothing Phone 1. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1): 5 things to know about the upcoming smartphone

The video about Nothing Phone 1 has been published by Marques Brownlee aka MKBHD. In the video, he shows the back of the device as well as the front. In terms of design, we get a good glimpse of the phone. Also Read - Laser engraved Nothing Phone (1) to be auctioned this month

The most interesting bit about the new Nothing Phone 1 is the back panel. The front, on the other hand, looks pretty standard, compared to other smartphones on the market. There is a punch hole on the top left of the screen which houses the front camera. The bezels are also thin enough but comparable to other devices on the market. What’s new is the back panel and how Nothing plans to look different from the crowd of thousands of smartphones. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) image officially revealed by company: Check details

The Nothing Phone 1 gets something called Glyph Interface. This new feature is how users will be able to control the light setup on the back panel of the Nothing Phone 1. Using this feature, you will be able to sync different ring tones with blinking lights and phone sounds. They will be limited to a select few ringtones to be precise 10 ringtones. However, the lights are also programmable for different kinds of notifications. You will be able to decipher the source of the notification by just looking at it.

The light will also act as a charging status indicator. As soon as you plug in a Type-C charger, a small line will start glowing, indicating the level of the battery. It does turn off to save battery but you can just wiggle the phone to reignite it and check the battery level.

In terms of other details, we can see that the phone design looks a lot like the iPhones that have been in the market for a couple of years. Especially the sides of the Nothing Phone 1. The transparent back is what makes it different and Nothing might play with the idea further to enhance its uniqueness.

  • Published Date: June 21, 2022 8:17 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 21, 2022 8:32 PM IST

