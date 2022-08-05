Nothing Phone 1 Sale Today Check Price Specifications Other Details

Nothing Phone (1) will be going on the third sale today. The Phone 1 will be available on Flipkart. The Nothing Phone 1 sales began in July and the phone was launched on July 12. After the initial sales for those who pre-booked the device, Nothing opened the sale for everyone on July 21. The company then conducted the second sale on July 30. This is the third sale and it seems the company will continue to conduct these flash sales on a weekly basis. The phone comes with a unique design that hasn’t been seen on standard smartphones. This could be one reason why the device goes out of stock quickly on e-commerce websites. The Nothing Phone 1 stocks haven’t been disclosed by the company. The Nothing Phone 1 price and offers have been discussed below. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) to go on sale again in India on August 5 exclusively via Flipkart: Check price, specifications and more

Nothing Phone 1 Price

The Nothing Phone 1 will be available in a total of three variants which includes a base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage at Rs 32,999. The second variant is priced at Rs 35,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The third and top variant will be selling at Rs 38,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Buyers have the choice to purchase it in either White or Black.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Nothing Phone 1 gets a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate and touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The phone has used a curved OLED display panel that can offer up to 1200 nits of brightness. The company has used Gorilla Glass 5 protection both on the back and front.

The Nothing Phone (1) is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core SoC paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The '+' offers the phone both 5G connectivity and wireless charging, which was missing from the chip that was launched last year.

Nothing Phone (1) gets a dual-camera setup with the primary lens being a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens and the second is a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens. The phone also has a 16MP Sony IMX 471 selfie snapper on the front.

Nothing Phone 1 smartphone gets a 4500mAh battery unit and 33W fast charging support. The phone also gets 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. The Nothing Phone (1) does not get a charging brick.