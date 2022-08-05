comscore Nothing Phone (1) sale today: Check price, specifications, other details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nothing Phone 1 Sale Today Check Price Specifications Other Details
News

Nothing Phone (1) sale today: Check price, specifications and all details here

Mobiles

The Phone 1 will be available in a total of three variants which includes a base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage

Nothing Phone 1 Design

Image: Dinesh Sharma

Nothing Phone (1) will be going on the third sale today. The Phone 1 will be available on Flipkart. The Nothing Phone 1 sales began in July and the phone was launched on July 12. After the initial sales for those who pre-booked the device, Nothing opened the sale for everyone on July 21. The company then conducted the second sale on July 30. This is the third sale and it seems the company will continue to conduct these flash sales on a weekly basis. The phone comes with a unique design that hasn’t been seen on standard smartphones. This could be one reason why the device goes out of stock quickly on e-commerce websites. The Nothing Phone 1 stocks haven’t been disclosed by the company. The Nothing Phone 1 price and offers have been discussed below. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) to go on sale again in India on August 5 exclusively via Flipkart: Check price, specifications and more

Nothing Phone 1 Price

The Nothing Phone 1 will be available in a total of three variants which includes a base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage at Rs 32,999. The second variant is priced at Rs 35,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The third and top variant will be selling at Rs 38,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Buyers have the choice to purchase it in either White or Black. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) gets new update with better battery charging performance, UI changes

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Nothing Phone 1 gets a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate and touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The phone has used a curved OLED display panel that can offer up to 1200 nits of brightness. The company has used Gorilla Glass 5 protection both on the back and front. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) goes on sale once again, starts at Rs 32,999

The Nothing Phone (1) is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core SoC paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The ‘+’ offers the phone both 5G connectivity and wireless charging, which was missing from the chip that was launched last year.

Nothing Phone (1) gets a dual-camera setup with the primary lens being a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens and the second is a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens. The phone also has a 16MP Sony IMX 471 selfie snapper on the front.

Nothing Phone 1 smartphone gets a 4500mAh battery unit and 33W fast charging support. The phone also gets 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. The Nothing Phone (1) does not get a charging brick.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 5, 2022 9:19 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing Phone (1) sale today: Check price, specifications and all details here
Mobiles
Nothing Phone (1) sale today: Check price, specifications and all details here
Google Search with quotes will now show where to find the exact term on a web page

News

Google Search with quotes will now show where to find the exact term on a web page

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 revealed by MD Sid Lal ahead of August 7 launch: Watch video

automobile

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 revealed by MD Sid Lal ahead of August 7 launch: Watch video

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 5, 2022: Collect free emotes, pets and more

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 5, 2022: Collect free emotes, pets and more

700MHz Spectrum: All about the hottest sub-GHz 5G band

Features

700MHz Spectrum: All about the hottest sub-GHz 5G band

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing Phone (1) sale today: Check price, specifications and all details here

Google Search with quotes will now show where to find the exact term on a web page

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 revealed by MD Sid Lal ahead of August 7 launch: Watch video

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 5, 2022: Collect free emotes, pets and more

OnePlus 10T 5G Glacier Mat Case launched in India at Rs 1,499

700MHz Spectrum: All about the hottest sub-GHz 5G band

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Smartphones Launching in August 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here

News

Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here
OnePlus 10T Launched in India at Rs 49,999 with OxygenOS, Check out the Video To Know More

News

OnePlus 10T Launched in India at Rs 49,999 with OxygenOS, Check out the Video To Know More
iQOO 9T Smartphone, #monsterinside, Check Out iQOO 9T Unboxing Video

Hands On

iQOO 9T Smartphone, #monsterinside, Check Out iQOO 9T Unboxing Video
WhatsApp New Feature Update, Group Admins Can Now Delete Messages For All, Watch video to know all about it

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Group Admins Can Now Delete Messages For All, Watch video to know all about it

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999