Nothing is all set to launch its first smartphone called Nothing Phone (1) on July 12. The Carl Pei-led company released a video teasing the design and other details of the smartphone, just like OnePlus. Nothing has also come up with a new strategy to get the attention of the buyers: the upcoming smartphone is going to be available via an invite-only system. For the unversed, the OnePlus One was also sold via the same strategy initially. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) is being auctioned and the highest bid has gone over $2000 (Rs 1.56 L)

Nothing Phone (1) to be available via an invite-only system

In the 15-minute video, the company talks about the manufacturing process of the upcoming smartphone. It reveals that the company has used recycled aluminum in making this handset. As per the video, Nothing will make sure that the first ones to get the smartphone are those “in the community”, the “people who deserve it the most”. Once “they’re happy”, the company is “more than happy to open wider”. Also Read - Nothing Phone 1 completely revealed in a new video with Glyph Interface

This strategy will allow the company to ensure that it does not accumulate stock by manufacturing more than the required number of units. Moreover, it gives an exclusive sort of feel to the buyers and creates a buzz among the others. Check out the video:



Additionally, as confirmed to PCMag, Nothing Phone (1) will not be available for purchase in the US. As per the official statement, “While we’d love to bring Phone 1 to the entire community around the world, we’re focusing on home markets, including the UK and Europe.” Also Read - Nothing Phone (1): 5 things to know about the upcoming smartphone

To build hype around the product, the company even hosted an auction for Nothing Phone (1) where it sold the first 100 units of the smartphone. These units will be special editions with a serialized number engraved on the side of the phone.

Nothing Phone (1) Design, Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) is said to feature a translucent design and have LED strips on the back, which will glow when notifications arrive or while charging. Nothing calls it the Glyph interface. This was recently showcased in a hands-on video by MKBHD.

It will feature a 6.55-inch punch-hole display with Full-HD+(1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will have an OLED panel with a no-chin design, meaning all the bezels on the phone will be of the same size offering an intuitive experience.

Powering the handset will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. If the device makes its way quickly to India after the launch next month, it could be the first Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 phone. It will come in two RAM options 6GB and 8GB and a 128GB base internal storage option. It is unknown if it will have a microSD card slot.

Coming to the optics, it will have dual cameras on the back with a 50MP main lens. On the front, it will get a single selfie snapper. As for the battery, it will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging technology.

The smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000 in India.