Nothing phone (1) announced, will run Nothing OS

Nothing phone (1) smartphone announced, aims to compete with Apple

One of the most interesting announcements made at the event was that the company is currently developing its first smartphone, dubbed the Nothing phone (1).

Nothing phone (1)

Nothing just concluded its “The Truth” event where it announced that it has raised $140 million to date, and also delved into the details about its future products. To date, the company kept shut about its future plans, and now it has finally revealed that it is working on developing a new smartphone, an Android launcher and more. Also Read - How to use WhatsApp on PC, laptop without smartphone

During the event, Nothing founder Carl Pei stated that the company is looking to become the most compelling alternative to Apple. One of the most interesting announcements made at the event was that the company is currently developing its first smartphone, dubbed the Nothing phone (1). Also Read - Nothing's ‘The Truth’ event to take place today: How to watch live stream, what to expect

Nothing phone (1) will launch sometime in Summer 2022. The company did not provide us with an exact timeline or details about in which markets it will be made available. The company states that the device will feature a unique design breaking the monotony of slabs, but did not reveal anything about the design apart from a weird drawing. Also Read - Qualcomm, Trimble are bringing more accurate location service to Android smartphone

The device will be powered by an unnamed Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, and will run Android with its own Nothing OS skin on top, which it claims will be fast and smooth, and will come without any bloatware. The device will get three years of guaranteed operating system updates and four years of security updates. The Nothing OS will feature heavy integration with the Nothing ecosystem that the company is trying to build with its products, as of now, the integration will be limited to the ear (1) TWS.

The Nothing Launcher, which will provide users with a feel of Nothing OS, will release for select Android phones next month.

Apart from this, the company did not reveal much about the upcoming smartphone, however, earlier reports suggest that it will be something of a spiritual successor to OnePlus. It is also expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and to feature a transparent design.

The company did reveal that it is working on multiple other product categories, which it will reveal soon.

Apart from this, the company also announced that it will be soon hosting the second round of community funding, which will be worth $10 million, where people can invest their money.

  Published Date: March 23, 2022 8:29 PM IST

