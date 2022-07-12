comscore Nothing Phone (1) specs leaked completely hours before launch, along with official wallpapers
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nothing Phone 1 Specs Leaked Completely Hours Before Launch Along With Official Wallpapers
News

Nothing Phone (1) specifications leaked completely hours before launch, along with wallpapers

Mobiles

Nothing Phone 1 will get a total of three cameras. Two on the rear panel and one in the front. The rear cameras will house one Sony IMX766 sensor and one Samsung JN1 Ultra wide-lens

Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone (1) launch in a few hours. Image: YouTube/MKBHD

Nothing Phone (1) launch is just a few hours from now. Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus will be taking the stage yet again to reveal the first phone from his new brand, Nothing. While we don’t mind waiting for the official launch, most of the details about the device are already out. Initially in the form of leaks, then teasers and now a complete list of specs and other details have been revealed through a leaked firmware of the Phone. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) to launch today at 8.30 pm IST: How to watch, expected specs, price

The Nothing Phone (1) details have been leaked by Kuba Wojciechowski on Twitter. The tipster tore down the firmware to reveal all the details about the Nothing Phone (1). This not only includes the specs but also details about the manufacturer and even the features on the device. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 35,000 in India: OnePlus Nord 2T, Poco F4 5G, Mi 11X Pro 5G

According to the firmware, the phone “seems” to be manufactured by an ODM named BYD Electronic, which is a Chinese company. He also suggests that the ODM was partially responsible for the development of the software as well. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1): How to watch the launch event online

He also leaked the four new wallpapers that will be introduced with the Nothing Phone (1). In order to get them, he’s generated a link to download the high quality wallpapers.

We also get a good look at the phone as he also leaked a demo video of the device highlighting the design and the lights on the back.

Nothing Phone (1) Software

The Nothing Phone 1 will be launching with Nothing OS (1), according to the tipster. This OS will be based on Android 12. He also confirmed the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ which has also been confirmed officially. He also hints that the limitation of this chipset will be limited software updates. If the information is to be believed, Nothing Phone 1 might only get updates up until Android 14. However, the manufacturer is expected to clear the air about this during the launch event.

Nothing Phone (1) Camera

The tipster revealed that Nothing Phone 1 will get a total of three cameras. Two on the rear panel and one in the front. The rear cameras will house one Sony IMX766 sensor and one Samsung JN1 Ultra wide-lens. The front camera will get the Sony IMX471 sensor. He claimed that the camera hardware is aided by a set of 3rd party software libraries, namely ArcSoft’s Boken and HDR, and Vidhance’s EIS.

Another interesting aspect shared by the developer was the Camera app on the phone is a third-party application that weighs a hefty 400MB. He claims it comes it should support motion photos, photo HDR, some beauty mode, “AI”, panoramas, bokeh, macro, time-lapse, simple filters, and expert mode.

Nothing Phone (1) Display

Confirming previous leaks and teasers, Wojciechowski claims that the Nothing Phone (1) will get a 120Hz panel with FullHD+ resolution. It will also be supporting HDR10+, among other profiles. From the ton of leaked and teased images, we can also figure out that Nothing Phone (1) will have a punch hole placed on the top left corner to house the front-facing camera.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 12, 2022 2:08 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 12, 2022 2:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series gets listed online
Wearables
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series gets listed online
Apple releases first public beta build iOS 16, iPadOS 16: Know details

News

Apple releases first public beta build iOS 16, iPadOS 16: Know details

How to export Chrome bookmarks

How To

How to export Chrome bookmarks

Hyundai Motor to build its first South Korean EV factory

automobile

Hyundai Motor to build its first South Korean EV factory

Nokia C21 Plus arrives in India with Android 11 Go Edition, three-day battery life

Mobiles

Nokia C21 Plus arrives in India with Android 11 Go Edition, three-day battery life

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing Phone (1) specifications leaked completely hours before launch, along with wallpapers

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series gets listed online

Apple releases first public beta build iOS 16, iPadOS 16: Know details

Hyundai Motor to build its first South Korean EV factory

Nokia C21 Plus arrives in India with Android 11 Go Edition, three-day battery life

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Here s a timeline of everything that has happened so far

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience

Hands On

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video

News

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999