Nothing Phone 1 Specs Leaked Completely Hours Before Launch Along With Official Wallpapers

Nothing Phone (1) launch is just a few hours from now. Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus will be taking the stage yet again to reveal the first phone from his new brand, Nothing. While we don’t mind waiting for the official launch, most of the details about the device are already out. Initially in the form of leaks, then teasers and now a complete list of specs and other details have been revealed through a leaked firmware of the Phone. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) to launch today at 8.30 pm IST: How to watch, expected specs, price

The Nothing Phone (1) details have been leaked by Kuba Wojciechowski on Twitter. The tipster tore down the firmware to reveal all the details about the Nothing Phone (1). This not only includes the specs but also details about the manufacturer and even the features on the device. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 35,000 in India: OnePlus Nord 2T, Poco F4 5G, Mi 11X Pro 5G

According to the firmware, the phone “seems” to be manufactured by an ODM named BYD Electronic, which is a Chinese company. He also suggests that the ODM was partially responsible for the development of the software as well. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1): How to watch the launch event online

He also leaked the four new wallpapers that will be introduced with the Nothing Phone (1). In order to get them, he’s generated a link to download the high quality wallpapers.

We also get a good look at the phone as he also leaked a demo video of the device highlighting the design and the lights on the back.

Nothing Phone (1)’s premiere is tomorrow. The full specs and features of their most overhyped product to date will finally be revealed. You don’t have to wait though – I have obtained the firmware and found out everything there is to know! 🧵 — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) July 11, 2022

Nothing Phone (1) Software

The Nothing Phone 1 will be launching with Nothing OS (1), according to the tipster. This OS will be based on Android 12. He also confirmed the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ which has also been confirmed officially. He also hints that the limitation of this chipset will be limited software updates. If the information is to be believed, Nothing Phone 1 might only get updates up until Android 14. However, the manufacturer is expected to clear the air about this during the launch event.

Nothing Phone (1) Camera

The tipster revealed that Nothing Phone 1 will get a total of three cameras. Two on the rear panel and one in the front. The rear cameras will house one Sony IMX766 sensor and one Samsung JN1 Ultra wide-lens. The front camera will get the Sony IMX471 sensor. He claimed that the camera hardware is aided by a set of 3rd party software libraries, namely ArcSoft’s Boken and HDR, and Vidhance’s EIS.

Another interesting aspect shared by the developer was the Camera app on the phone is a third-party application that weighs a hefty 400MB. He claims it comes it should support motion photos, photo HDR, some beauty mode, “AI”, panoramas, bokeh, macro, time-lapse, simple filters, and expert mode.

Nothing Phone (1) Display

Confirming previous leaks and teasers, Wojciechowski claims that the Nothing Phone (1) will get a 120Hz panel with FullHD+ resolution. It will also be supporting HDR10+, among other profiles. From the ton of leaked and teased images, we can also figure out that Nothing Phone (1) will have a punch hole placed on the top left corner to house the front-facing camera.