Nothing Phone (1) tipped to launch on July 21

Nothing founder Carl Pie back in March this year had said that the company's first smartphone — Nothing Phone (1) — will launch in the summer of 2022. Now, word is that the company is reportedly planning to launch the Nothing Phone (1) in July this year.

German blog site Allround-PC quoting details by a European dealer said that the Nothing Phone (1) will launch on July 21. However, it remains unclear if Nothing will launch the Nothing Phone (1) on July or if it will go on sale on the mentioned date. The report also says that the phone will be a mid-ranged phone priced around 500 Euros or Rs 41,392 approximately and that it could come with wireless charging functionality.

Separately, Pei recently shared a tweet wherein he said that the company's upcoming phone will be launching soon.

It won’t be long before the full reveal. Summer 2022, coming to a (phone) screen near you. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 24, 2022

Nothing Phone (1) expected specifications

Nothing much is known about the Nothing Phone (1) yet, especially in terms of specifications. However, we know that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm system-on-chip. The report by the publication says that the phone could sport a Snapdragon 700 series chipset, probably even the recently launched Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip. In addition to this, the phone is tipped to run Android 12-based NothingOS. The company has already given a glimpse of Nothing OS’ beta launcher on select smartphones.

Separately, in an interview by the Wallpaper, Pei and Nothing‘s head of design, Tom Howard, revealed that the phone will come with a ‘inside out’ design. “There are over 400 components in a smartphone, assembled in layers. We wanted to celebrate the “good ones”, the things we thought were really interesting to emphasise’,” Howard told the blog site.

“From an industry perspective, you’re looking at components that the end user normally never sees, so you almost have to overhaul the entire manufacturing process in order to highlight them,” he added.

Additionally, the Nothing Phone (1), as per its executives, will become ‘a control centre for your digital life’ and that it will focus on the ‘marriage between form and function.’