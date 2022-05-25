comscore Nothing Phone (1) tipped to launch on July 21
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nothing Phone 1 Tipped To Launch On July 21 Heres What We Know About It
News

Nothing Phone (1) tipped to launch on July 21: Here’s what we know about it

Mobiles

Carl Pei, earlier this year, said that Nothing Phone (1) will launch in the Summer of 2022. Now a new report says the phone will launch in July this year.

Nothing Phone (1)

Image: Nothing

Nothing founder Carl Pie back in March this year had said that the company’s first smartphone — Nothing Phone (1) — will launch in the summer of 2022. Now, word is that the company is reportedly planning to launch the Nothing Phone (1) in July this year. Also Read - Microsoft announces new Project Volterra device powered by Snapdragon

German blog site Allround-PC quoting details by a European dealer said that the Nothing Phone (1) will launch on July 21. However, it remains unclear if Nothing will launch the Nothing Phone (1) on July or if it will go on sale on the mentioned date. The report also says that the phone will be a mid-ranged phone priced around 500 Euros or Rs 41,392 approximately and that it could come with wireless charging functionality. Also Read - Google Street View turns 15: Here are top features coming to it

Separately, Pei recently shared a tweet wherein he said that the company’s upcoming phone will be launching soon. Also Read - Google Assistant will now help you secure your passwords on Chrome

Nothing Phone (1) expected specifications

Nothing much is known about the Nothing Phone (1) yet, especially in terms of specifications. However, we know that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm system-on-chip. The report by the publication says that the phone could sport a Snapdragon 700 series chipset, probably even the recently launched Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip. In addition to this, the phone is tipped to run Android 12-based NothingOS. The company has already given a glimpse of Nothing OS’ beta launcher on select smartphones.

Separately, in an interview by the Wallpaper, Pei and Nothing‘s head of design, Tom Howard, revealed that the phone will come with a ‘inside out’ design. “There are over 400 components in a smartphone, assembled in layers. We wanted to celebrate the “good ones”, the things we thought were really interesting to emphasise’,” Howard told the blog site.

“From an industry perspective, you’re looking at components that the end user normally never sees, so you almost have to overhaul the entire manufacturing process in order to highlight them,” he added.

Additionally, the Nothing Phone (1), as per its executives, will become ‘a control centre for your digital life’ and that it will focus on the ‘marriage between form and function.’

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 25, 2022 2:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will release on September this year: All we know so far
Gaming
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will release on September this year: All we know so far
Nothing Phone (1) tipped to launch on July 21

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) tipped to launch on July 21

Instagram down: Twitter flooded with memes

Apps

Instagram down: Twitter flooded with memes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will arrive on October 28

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will arrive on October 28

OnePlus rolls out new software update for OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

News

OnePlus rolls out new software update for OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing Phone (1) tipped to launch on July 21

Instagram down: Twitter flooded with memes

Digilocker is on whatsapp

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will arrive on October 28

OnePlus rolls out new software update for OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Is Google Wallet different from Google Pay?

India makes its first 5G call: Here's how 5G will impact your life

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX का सर्वर हुआ डाउन, जानें कब से आप दोबारा खेल पाएंगे गेम

BGMI डेवलपर ला रहा है नया मोबाइल गेम Road to Valor: Empires, ऐसे करें प्री-रजिस्टर

How to Increase Laptop Battery Life: इन बातों का रखें खास ध्यान, जल्द खत्म नहीं होगी लैपटॉप की बैटरी

Spicejet पर हुआ बड़ा साइबर अटैक, कई फ्लाइट लेट होने से यात्री परेशान

48MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Redmi Note 11 SE, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

WhatsApp will now let you dowload Adharcard, PAN card and so on, Watch video to know more details

News

WhatsApp will now let you dowload Adharcard, PAN card and so on, Watch video to know more details
Instagram's new look includes a new typeface and

News

Instagram's new look includes a new typeface and "new vibrancy", watch video to know the details
Realme’s C30 Budget Smartphone Tipped to launch In India Soon; Watch video to know the details

News

Realme’s C30 Budget Smartphone Tipped to launch In India Soon; Watch video to know the details
Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more

Features

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999