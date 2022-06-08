comscore Nothing phone (1) to be revealed on July 12, company confirms
Nothing will be conducting an event on July 12, 2022 called Return to Instinct. During this event, the company will be revealing the new Nothing phone (1). The event has been scheduled for 8:30 PM. The launch of the Nothing phone (1) comes amidst a lot of anticipation for the phone. The device will be the company’s first smartphone and the second hardware ever launched after the Nothing Ear 1. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) with a Snapdragon chipset might launch this week

The company claims that this device will mark the real start for the Nothing brand. Nothing plans “To make tech fun again” with the launch of the new smartphone. The event will be streamed live on nothing.tech and the live event will happen in London. People who want to stream the event live can register on this page. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) display details leaked ahead of launch: Know more

There isn’t a lot that we know about the hardware, as the company has remained tight-lipped about it. In an earlier event, Nothing chief Carl Pei revealed some information about the device but the closest experience we have had with the brand is via the Nothing launcher. The Nothing Launcher is available on Google Play Store and it has been designed in a way to distinguish Nothing Phone interface from others. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) tipped to launch on July 21: Here’s what we know about it

The launcher is pretty simple and bloat-free. You get some unique design elements to make it identifiable with the Nothing brand. There were also some ringtones that ended up igniting controversies.

In the event where Nothing announced that they are developing a new phone, Carl Pei shared that the new phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, one of the most common chips used in Android devices. The rest has been quite a mystery.

Some leaks have suggested that the Nothing phone (1) is expected to feature extremely thin bezels with a cut-out for the front camera at the top centre of the device. The phone is expected to get a screen size of around 6.6-inch.

All these details are not at all official or confirmed in anyway. However, we won’t have to wait too long to get some official details about the upcoming phone.

  • Published Date: June 8, 2022 4:00 PM IST

