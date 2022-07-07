Nothing Phone (1) to get 33W fast charging, new TUV SUD listing reveals

Nothing will be launching the Nothing Phone (1) on July 12. The company has already opened the pre-booking process and the specs are being revealed bit by bit. Now, a new report has revealed that Nothing will offer fast charging on the Nothing Phone (1). Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) Flipkart offers revealed ahead of July 12 launch

The Nothing Phone (1) has been spotted on TUV SUD listing that has revealed some details about the device. Popular tipster Mukul Sharma shared a tweet with screenshots of the listing. The Nothing Phone (1) will get 33W fast charging, if the listing is to be believed. It is not as fast as some in the industry but most mid-range devices offer the same speed.

Other Specs of Nothing Phone (1)

A teaser shared by the company showed the phone's fingerprint scanner. The Nothing Phone (1) comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In a video shared by Nothing on TikTok, we get a clear picture of the new Nothing Phone (1) and a look at the in-display fingerprint scanner. The fingerprint sensor has been placed at the bottom of the display, close to the bezel. We cannot ascertain if the Nothing Phone (1) gets an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. However, the speed of unlocking does seem pretty fast in the video shared on TikTok.

Nothing has also confirmed that the new Phone (1) will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ chipset. The chip was launched last year but Nothing will be using an updated version of the chipset. It is expected to get some additional benefits compared to the previous version.

Nothing Phone (1) has also been spotted with a 120Hz fast refresh rate display. The feature was seen in the display settings of the upcoming phone. Looking at the screenshot we can also see that users will have a choice to either use 60Hz frequency to save battery or use an option where the display automatically turns to 120Hz depending on the content on the screen.