Nothing Phone (1) was launched in July this year. The smartphone promises to offer a stable and clean Android experience with its Nothing OS 1.0. That said, fans were expecting the Phone (1) to get the newly released Android 13 update soon. However, as per a report by Android Authority, the device will get the latest Android 13 update directly in 2023. Now, the company founder Carl Pei has taken to Twitter to confirm additional details, also shedding light on its Beta update release timeline.

Nothing Phone (1) will get Android 13 Beta by the end of this year

Carl has revealed that the Nothing Phone (1) will get the stable Android 13 update in early 2023. But before that, it will get an Android 13 Beta update by the end of this year. He has further revealed that the company won't rush on updates at the expense of user experience.

"Since launching Phone (1) last month, we have been closely monitoring feedback and have already released 3 system updates with continuous improvements on camera quality, battery life, as well as new features," said Carl Pei in his tweet.

It appears that the company wants to offer a more stable update to Phone (1) users. But still, if we compare the update cycle with other brands, it is a bit delayed. As of now, some Vivo, iQOO, and Xiaomi phones have got the Android 13 Beta, which is way quicker.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1)’s pricing recently got hiked in India by Rs 1,000. The device now starts at Rs 33,999. For that price, Phone (1) offers a 6.55-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate display. It has Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It sports a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie snapper. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It houses a 4,500mAh battery and has support for 33W fast charging. Interestingly, it also has (15W) wireless and (5W) reverse wireless charging support, which Nothing got enabled after collaborating closely with Qualcomm. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and is claimed to receive three years of Android updates and four years of security patches.