comscore Nothing Phone (1) to get in-display fingerprint sensor, company confirms
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nothing Phone 1 To Get In Display Fingerprint Sensor Company Confirms
News

Nothing Phone (1) new feature confirmed: Device to get in-display fingerprint sensor

Mobiles

Nothing has also confirmed that the new Phone (1) will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ chipset.

nothingphone1

Nothing Phone (1) to launch In India On July 12

Nothing Phone (1) launch is on July 12 but information about the brand’s first smartphone keeps getting leaked or teased. The latest in the string of teasers is the phone’s fingerprint scanner and it has been showcased by Nothing. The Nothing Phone (1) comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass now available on Flipkart: Check eligibility

In a video shared by Nothing on TikTok, we get a clear picture of the new Nothing Phone (1) and a look at the in-display fingerprint scanner. The fingerprint sensor has been placed at the bottom of the display, close to the bezel. We cannot ascertain if the Nothing Phone (1) gets an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. However, the speed of unlocking does seem pretty fast in the video shared on TikTok. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) to launch In India On July 12: Expected price, specifications and more

Other Confirmed Specs of Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing has also confirmed that the new Phone (1) will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ chipset. The chip was launched last year but Nothing will be using an updated version of the chipset. It is expected to get some additional benefits compared to the previous version.

Nothing Phone (1) has also been spotted with a 120Hz fast refresh rate display. The feature was seen in the display settings of the upcoming phone. Looking at the screenshot we can also see that users will have a choice to either use 60Hz frequency to save battery or use an option where the display automatically turns to 120Hz depending on the content on the screen.

The new phone will be available on Flipkart and recently tipster Mukul Sharma shared an update that the Nothing Phone (1) pre-booking pass is available on the e-commerce platform. The user will need to access the mobile app to get the pre-order pass. However, it might only be available for those buyers who had hit on ‘Notify me’ button on the company’s official website.

The phone will be launched on July 12. Interested buyers can get the pre-booking pass before the device is made available. The purchase process can be completed after 9 PM on July 12.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 7, 2022 12:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Mahindra Scorpio N booking process, test drives begin in 30 cities
automobile
Mahindra Scorpio N booking process, test drives begin in 30 cities
Movies and series coming on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Photo Gallery

Movies and series coming on Amazon Prime Day 2022

iPhone 14 to have display made by Chinese company BOE: Report

Mobiles

iPhone 14 to have display made by Chinese company BOE: Report

Apple is bringing Lockdown Mode to its devices: Here s what it does

Apps

Apple is bringing Lockdown Mode to its devices: Here s what it does

How to download Aadhar card on your phone

How To

How to download Aadhar card on your phone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing Phone (1) new feature confirmed: Device to get in-display fingerprint sensor

Lava Blaze is now up for pre-orders: Here's how much it costs

Mahindra Scorpio N booking process, test drives begin in 30 cities

iPhone 14 to have display made by Chinese company BOE: Report

Apple is bringing Lockdown Mode to its devices: Here s what it does

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs
How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999