Nothing Phone 1 To Get In Display Fingerprint Sensor Company Confirms

Nothing Phone (1) launch is on July 12 but information about the brand's first smartphone keeps getting leaked or teased. The latest in the string of teasers is the phone's fingerprint scanner and it has been showcased by Nothing. The Nothing Phone (1) comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In a video shared by Nothing on TikTok, we get a clear picture of the new Nothing Phone (1) and a look at the in-display fingerprint scanner. The fingerprint sensor has been placed at the bottom of the display, close to the bezel. We cannot ascertain if the Nothing Phone (1) gets an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. However, the speed of unlocking does seem pretty fast in the video shared on TikTok.

Other Confirmed Specs of Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing has also confirmed that the new Phone (1) will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ chipset. The chip was launched last year but Nothing will be using an updated version of the chipset. It is expected to get some additional benefits compared to the previous version.

Nothing Phone (1) has also been spotted with a 120Hz fast refresh rate display. The feature was seen in the display settings of the upcoming phone. Looking at the screenshot we can also see that users will have a choice to either use 60Hz frequency to save battery or use an option where the display automatically turns to 120Hz depending on the content on the screen.

The new phone will be available on Flipkart and recently tipster Mukul Sharma shared an update that the Nothing Phone (1) pre-booking pass is available on the e-commerce platform. The user will need to access the mobile app to get the pre-order pass. However, it might only be available for those buyers who had hit on ‘Notify me’ button on the company’s official website.

The phone will be launched on July 12. Interested buyers can get the pre-booking pass before the device is made available. The purchase process can be completed after 9 PM on July 12.