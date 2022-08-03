comscore Nothing Phone (1) to go on sale again in India on August 5 exclusively via Flipkart
Nothing Phone (1) to go on sale again in India on August 5 exclusively via Flipkart: Check price, specifications and more

On July 12, the Phone (1) sale first began on 21st July 2022, with the second sale beginning on July 30. On both of these dates, the new smartphone went out of stock.

Nothing Phone (1) to go on sale again in India on August 5 exclusively via Flipkart

Nothing recently launched its first smartphone dubbed Nothing Phone (1) in several markets including India. Following the release on July 12, the Phone (1) sale first began on 21st July 2022, with the second sale beginning on July 30. On both of these dates, the new smartphone went out of stock. Now, the smartphone maker has announced that the next sale of the Nothing Phone (1) will be held on August 5 in India via Flipkart. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) Lite specifications leaked, may be priced under Rs 25,000: Report

Nothing Phone (1) Price

The Phone (1) starts at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs 35,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and Rs 38,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The Nothing Phone (1) was launched in India in two color options, namely White and Black. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) gets new update with better battery charging performance, UI changes

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

Let’s take a recap of the specifications. The Nothing Phone (1) has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate/240Hz touch sampling rate. It is a punch-hole OLED panel with 1200 nits of peak brightness, 1 billion colors, 402 PPI pixel density, and HDR10+ support. The screen also has Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) goes on sale once again, starts at Rs 32,999

It is powered by the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core SoC paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

In terms of cameras, Phone (1) has a dual-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens. It also has a 16MP Sony IMX 471 selfie snapper on the front.

Although this chipset doesn’t support wireless charging, Nothing got it enabled on the Phone (1) by partnering with Qualcomm.

Nothing Phone (1) smartphone is backed by a 4500mAh battery unit and 33W fast charging support. It also supports 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

  • Published Date: August 3, 2022 3:36 PM IST

