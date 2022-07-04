comscore Nothing Phone (1) to launch In India On July 12, may cost around Rs 31,000
News

Nothing Phone (1) to launch In India On July 12: Expected price, specifications and more

Mobiles

The Nothing Phone (1) will bring a new design offering a transparent back allowing users to see what’s inside the phone.

nothingphone1

Nothing Phone (1) to launch In India On July 12: Expected price, specifications and more

Nothing Phone (1) is set to launch globally and in India on July 12. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.55-inch OLED screen with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, a 50MP+16MP dual camera setup on the back of the phone and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. Also Read - Crypto prices today: Bitcoin slides below $20,000 as market remains flat

Nothing Phone (1) Price

According to a new report, the Nothing Phone (1) will be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB+ 256GB, and 12GB and 256GB storage options. It is said to be priced at $397 (around Rs 31,000) for the base variant, the 256GB model is said to cost $419 (around Rs 32,000) and the 12GB option is said to be priced at $456 (Rs 36,000 approx). Also Read - Google removes over 4 lakh pieces of bad content in India in May: Here are the details

Nothing Phone (1) Design and Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) will bring a new design offering a transparent back allowing users to see what’s inside the phone. So far, from what the leaked videos and posters have confirmed, we can only see the LED lights present inside the glass back. The phone has LED lighting all over the back. It has a Glyph interface, which basically blinks the LED lights on the back of the phone when charging or when a notification or SMS hits the device. Also Read - As BGMI completes one year in India, players get ready for big 2.1 update

It will come with a 6.55-inch punch-hole display with Full-HD+(1800 x 2400 pixels) resolution. It will be an OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It will come with a dual-camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 16MP secondary lens with the capability of shooting both ultra-wide and macro shots. On the front, it is said to have a 16MP selfie snapper.

The smartphone will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base internal storage. It will house a 4,500mAh battery paired with 45W fast charging technology. Lastly, it will boot on the Android 12 OS and have Nothing OS that will be Dot-Matrix themed.

  Published Date: July 4, 2022 9:20 AM IST

