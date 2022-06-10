Nothing has set a launch on July 12 for its first smartphone dubbed the Nothing Phone (1). Ahead of its debut, the phone has been consistently leaking in the form of certifications, live images, and concept renders. Now, the smartphone has again appeared on a new certification website, this time on the TUV document revealing the phone’s fast charging speed. Also Read - Nothing confirms official launch date of Nothing phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) to support 45W fast charging

The certification reveals a new charging adapter of Nothing. It carries the following model numbers – C302, C347, and C348. Given that this charging adapter has three different model numbers, we can expect different models for different regions. As for the charging speed, the adapter has 45W fast charging support. This charger has PPS charging standard, meaning that you can even charge other Android phones and laptops. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) with a Snapdragon chipset might launch this week

Other than this, the device was earlier spotted on NBTC and BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certifications. This confirmed its Asia availability including regions like Thailand and India. Unfortunately, no details as to its specifications were learned. However, previous leaks have revealed a few details about the Nothing Phone (1). Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) display details leaked ahead of launch: Know more

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Phone (1) is expected to come with a high-refresh-rate punch-hole display. By now, it is clear that the device will have a translucent back showing the internals. The phone is expected to come with dual or triple cameras on the back and a single selfie snapper on the front.

Under the hood, the phone is reported to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It will boot on Android OS and have Nothing OS Skin on top. Nothing OS will have a dot-matrix design and we have already got its taste in its launcher, which is now available for download for select Android phones.

With Nothing phones, the company plans to disrupt the phone market by offering great specs, cleaner OS, and long-term software updates. The Phone (1) will be the brand’s first device expected to come in the mid-range segment. Although the launch is just in next month, there are still a lot of details to be uncovered about the phone. We expect more details to emerge in the coming weeks as we move closer to the release.