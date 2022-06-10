comscore Nothing Phone (1) to launch with 45W fast charging: All details here
News

Nothing Phone (1) to launch with 45W fast charging

Mobiles

Ahead of Nothing Phone's debut, the phone's fast charging adapter has emerged on the TUV certification website. It confirms the 45W fast charging support of the phone.

Nothing phone (1)

Nothing phone (1) will finally be revealed

Nothing has set a launch on July 12 for its first smartphone dubbed the Nothing Phone (1). Ahead of its debut, the phone has been consistently leaking in the form of certifications, live images, and concept renders. Now, the smartphone has again appeared on a new certification website, this time on the TUV document revealing the phone’s fast charging speed. Also Read - Nothing confirms official launch date of Nothing phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) to support 45W fast charging

The certification reveals a new charging adapter of Nothing. It carries the following model numbers – C302, C347, and C348. Given that this charging adapter has three different model numbers, we can expect different models for different regions. As for the charging speed, the adapter has 45W fast charging support. This charger has PPS charging standard, meaning that you can even charge other Android phones and laptops. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) with a Snapdragon chipset might launch this week

Other than this, the device was earlier spotted on NBTC and BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certifications. This confirmed its Asia availability including regions like Thailand and India. Unfortunately, no details as to its specifications were learned. However, previous leaks have revealed a few details about the Nothing Phone (1). Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) display details leaked ahead of launch: Know more

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Phone (1) is expected to come with a high-refresh-rate punch-hole display. By now, it is clear that the device will have a translucent back showing the internals. The phone is expected to come with dual or triple cameras on the back and a single selfie snapper on the front.

Under the hood, the phone is reported to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It will boot on Android OS and have Nothing OS Skin on top. Nothing OS will have a dot-matrix design and we have already got its taste in its launcher, which is now available for download for select Android phones.

With Nothing phones, the company plans to disrupt the phone market by offering great specs, cleaner OS, and long-term software updates. The Phone (1) will be the brand’s first device expected to come in the mid-range segment. Although the launch is just in next month, there are still a lot of details to be uncovered about the phone. We expect more details to emerge in the coming weeks as we move closer to the release.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 10, 2022 11:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G to go on sale today at 12 pm at a starting price of Rs 19,990
Deals
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G to go on sale today at 12 pm at a starting price of Rs 19,990
HTC Viverse phone's launch date revealed: Here's what to expect

Mobiles

HTC Viverse phone's launch date revealed: Here's what to expect

Audiobooks are coming to Spotify

Apps

Audiobooks are coming to Spotify

Apple's new iOS 16 allows users to transfer eSIM from the old iPhone via Bluetooth

News

Apple's new iOS 16 allows users to transfer eSIM from the old iPhone via Bluetooth

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air & 12-inch MacBook reported to debut in 2023

Laptops

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air & 12-inch MacBook reported to debut in 2023

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing Phone (1) to launch with 45W fast charging

HTC Viverse phone's launch date revealed: Here's what to expect

Audiobooks are coming to Spotify

Apple's new iOS 16 allows users to transfer eSIM from the old iPhone via Bluetooth

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air & 12-inch MacBook reported to debut in 2023

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

From iOS 16 to Mac Book Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone

News

iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone
Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far

News

Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far
Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

Reviews

Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video
iOS 16 : All you need to know ! #wwdc2022 #ios16

News

iOS 16 : All you need to know ! #wwdc2022 #ios16

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999