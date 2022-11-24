comscore Nothing Phone (1) teased to get Android 13 beta update soon
News

Nothing Phone (1) to soon receive its first Android 13 beta update: Carl Pei teases

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) is likely to get an Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5.0.

Highlights

Nothing Phone (1) Performance

Nothing Phone (1)

The first smartphone by Nothing called Nothing Phone (1) is set to receive its first Android 13 beta update. The company CEO Carl Pei hinted this in his recent tweet. The smartphone is likely to get a Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5.0. Notably, it has been confirmed that Nothing Phone (1) will not receive the stable version of Android 13 before 2023. Also Read - Vivo X80 Pro is now receiving Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 update in India

Nothing Phone (1) to get Android 13 beta update

The highlights of Android 13 include Material You inspired new fonts, colour options, themes, wallpapers and more. It also allows users to choose which pictures or videos can be accessed by an app. Android 13 has also announced Bedtime customisation options for users. With Android 13, users will be able to copy content such as a URL, picture, text or video from their Android phones and paste it onto their tablets or vice versa. Also Read - Realme 9i 5G opens for Android 13 beta applications in India: Here's how to apply

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Nothing Phone 1 features a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The phone has used a curved OLED display panel that can offer up to 1200 nits of brightness. The company has used Gorilla Glass 5 protection both on the back and front.

The Nothing Phone (1) is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core SoC paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The ‘+’ offers the phone both 5G connectivity and wireless charging, which was missing from the chip that was launched last year.

Nothing Phone (1) sports a dual-camera setup with the primary lens being a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens and the second is a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens. The phone also has a 16MP Sony IMX 471 selfie snapper on the front.

Nothing Phone 1 smartphone is equipped with a 4500mAh battery and comes with 33W fast charging support. The phone also gets 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

  • Published Date: November 24, 2022 4:17 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 24, 2022 4:17 PM IST
Vivo X80 Pro receives Android 13 stable update in India

News

Vivo X80 Pro receives Android 13 stable update in India

Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner review

Reviews

Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner review

