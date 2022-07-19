Nothing Phone (1) users complain of display issues, company says sorry

Nothing Phone (1) is the talk of the town. Everyone wants to get their hands on it — a desire amplified by the hype around the phone, as well as the limited stock that has led to the delayed availability. But a few early birds — those who pre-ordered — have got their Nothing Phone (1) units. Now, some of them are reporting issues. The two major issues the Nothing Phone (1) seems to be giving are green tinting on the display and a black dot right around the punch-hole. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) Review: The game of phones gets exciting

The most common issue that several Nothing Phone (1) users have reported is the tinting of the display. A user posted a photo of how badly the green tinting affected the top part of the display. The user claimed to have sent the phone back, only to receive a faulty replacement with the same issue. Also Read - Nothing offering Black Dot NFT to buyers who pre-book Phone (1) on Flipkart: Here's how to get it

Green tinting is an issue that most phones with an AMOLED panel face. What essentially happens is that a portion of the display — sometimes the entire display — goes green abruptly. That is because the red and blue diodes in the RGB array of the display malfunction.

Another issue is the black dot that has appeared near the punch-hole of the Nothing Phone (1) display. While this issue does not seem as widespread as the green tinting, the little anomaly in the display must surely irk users.

The issues with the Nothing Phone (1) are understandably worrying. There is a lot riding on the Phone (1), considering it is the first ever phone from Nothing, which began a little over two years back. Its founder Carl Pei, who previously co-founded OnePlus, talked at length about how the Nothing Phone (1) will break the monotony the smartphone market is suffering with. While that sounded promising, the phone is also the first product. As it is with the first generation of products, the Phone (1) is giving issues.

Nothing has acknowledged the issues and is likely talking to affected users for replacements.