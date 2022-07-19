comscore Nothing Phone (1) users complain of display issues, company says sorry
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nothing Phone 1 Users Complain Of Display Issues Company Says Sorry
News

Nothing Phone (1) users complain of display issues, company says sorry

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) users have reported there is green tinting of the display, as well as a black dot that has appeared around the punch-hole.

Nothing Phone 1 Display

Nothing Phone (1) is giving some users issues with the display.

Nothing Phone (1) is the talk of the town. Everyone wants to get their hands on it — a desire amplified by the hype around the phone, as well as the limited stock that has led to the delayed availability. But a few early birds — those who pre-ordered — have got their Nothing Phone (1) units. Now, some of them are reporting issues. The two major issues the Nothing Phone (1) seems to be giving are green tinting on the display and a black dot right around the punch-hole. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) Review: The game of phones gets exciting

The most common issue that several Nothing Phone (1) users have reported is the tinting of the display. A user posted a photo of how badly the green tinting affected the top part of the display. The user claimed to have sent the phone back, only to receive a faulty replacement with the same issue. Also Read - Nothing offering Black Dot NFT to buyers who pre-book Phone (1) on Flipkart: Here's how to get it

Also Read - Nothing’s Carl Pei says smartphone market isn’t very competitive right now

Green tinting is an issue that most phones with an AMOLED panel face. What essentially happens is that a portion of the display — sometimes the entire display — goes green abruptly. That is because the red and blue diodes in the RGB array of the display malfunction.

Another issue is the black dot that has appeared near the punch-hole of the Nothing Phone (1) display. While this issue does not seem as widespread as the green tinting, the little anomaly in the display must surely irk users.

The issues with the Nothing Phone (1) are understandably worrying. There is a lot riding on the Phone (1), considering it is the first ever phone from Nothing, which began a little over two years back. Its founder Carl Pei, who previously co-founded OnePlus, talked at length about how the Nothing Phone (1) will break the monotony the smartphone market is suffering with. While that sounded promising, the phone is also the first product. As it is with the first generation of products, the Phone (1) is giving issues.

Nothing has acknowledged the issues and is likely talking to affected users for replacements.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 19, 2022 6:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ather 450X Gen 3 in photos: Check out top features of this electric scooter
Photo Gallery
Ather 450X Gen 3 in photos: Check out top features of this electric scooter
India slips ranks on mobile speed, gains on fixed broadband speed

Telecom

India slips ranks on mobile speed, gains on fixed broadband speed

Seven electric bikes catch fire while charging in Pune

automobile

Seven electric bikes catch fire while charging in Pune

Ather 450X Gen 3 launched in India: Check city-wise pricing of new electric scooter

automobile

Ather 450X Gen 3 launched in India: Check city-wise pricing of new electric scooter

Xiaomi 13 series to launch in November with 100W fast charging

Mobiles

Xiaomi 13 series to launch in November with 100W fast charging

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing Phone (1) users complain of display issues, company says sorry

India slips ranks on mobile speed, gains on fixed broadband speed

Samsung confirms dates for its next Galaxy Unpacked event: Check details

Ather 450X Gen 3 launched in India: Check city-wise pricing of new electric scooter

Xiaomi 13 series to launch in November with 100W fast charging

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4
oppo Reno 8 Pro Launched In India, Check out its First Look and Unboxing Video

Hands On

oppo Reno 8 Pro Launched In India, Check out its First Look and Unboxing Video
TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video

News

TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video
WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999