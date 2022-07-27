comscore Nothing Phone (1) users report quality issues, facing replacement problems as well
News

Nothing Phone (1) users report quality issues, facing replacement problems as well

Mobiles

Nothing had announced introductory prices for the first sale of the device where the 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage sold at Rs 31,999.

Nothng-Phone-1-3

Nothing Phone (1) users report quality issues, facing replacement problems as well

Carl Pei’s new consumer technology brand ‘Nothing’ recently entered the Android mobile market with the launch of its first smartphone named Nothing Phone (1). The first sale of the Nothing Phone (1) was carried out on July 21st, 2022. Soon after it was made available for purchase, some of the customers have complained of issues with the display of the smartphone like a green tint on the screen, and a black dot near the punch hole. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) deliveries face delay 'due to the ramp-up of production'

91mobile’s Ronil Thakkar has also reported difficulties with placing replacement requests for the defective model on Flipkart. “Got this unit a couple of days ago, and the piece has an design alignment issue at the rear. I have tried several time to place a replacement request, but the app won’t let me proceed the request,” he said in a tweet. He also shared the response from Flipkart support which states “Thank you for reaching out to us via DM and sharing the requested order ID. We certainly understand your concern here. Please be assured that the team is actively working towards resolving your issue. We’ll be contacting you to address this further.”

Nothing Phone 1 Price

The 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage phone is available at Rs 35,999. The 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage will sell with a price tag of Rs 38,999.

Nothing Phone 1 Specifications

The Nothing Phone 1 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor which gets 5G and wireless charging. The phone als gets UFS 3.1 storage for a snappy user experience. The device features a dual camera setup with two 50-megapixel camera lens. The primary lens is a Sony IMX766 sensor.

The Nothing Phone 1 comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display that gets FullHD+ resolution. Both the front and back of the phone uses Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. Nothing Phone (1) supports up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

Nothing Phone (1) uses a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. There won’t be any charging brick in the Nothing Phone (1) box. The buyers will have to pay Rs 1,500 to get a 45W charging brick.

  • Published Date: July 27, 2022 12:46 PM IST

