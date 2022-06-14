Nothing Phone (1) is all set to break covers on July 12 in the market. It will be the first device from the brand and will be available in regions like the US, UK, India, and others. A recent rumor revealed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be made in India. Now, the rumor has been confirmed by the company. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) first look officially teased by the company ahead of launch: Check details

Nothing Phone (1) to be manufactured in Tamil Nadu

Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India, revealed that the Phone (1) sold in India will be manufactured locally. The device will be manufactured in Tamil Nadu and will be sold in India via online retail stores like Flipkart. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) available for pre-booking on Flipkart: Everything we know so far

Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) to launch with 45W fast charging

This suggests that the Nothing Phone (1) could be cheaper for the Indian market since custom duties and other importing costs won’t be applicable. If the device comes at an aggressive price, it may sell well in the Indian region, now that most manufacturers are offering phones with basic chips for a higher price.

The Nothing Phone’s exact price is yet to be revealed but rumors have it that the phone will debut in the mid-range segment. Having said that, it will go against the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, iQOO, and Motorola. Although it will have stiff competition, the device is expected to stand out from the crowd. Mainly, because of its chipset.

The smartphone will come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. No phone in the Indian market has this chipset, giving the Nothing phone an edge.

Moreover, the phone will come with features like wireless charging, clean UI, and long-term software support. Other specs of the phone include a 6.55-inch OLED display with an FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to come with a dual-camera system with a 50MP main camera. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

The Nothing Phone (1) is expected to go on sale a week later of its release.