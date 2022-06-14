comscore Nothing Phone (1) will be made in India and will be sold via Flipkart
News

Nothing Phone (1) will be made in India

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) will be manufactured locally in Tamil Nadu. The phone will release next month and will be sold via Flipkart.

Nothing Phone (1) India

Nothing Phone (1) is all set to break covers on July 12 in the market. It will be the first device from the brand and will be available in regions like the US, UK, India, and others. A recent rumor revealed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be made in India. Now, the rumor has been confirmed by the company. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) first look officially teased by the company ahead of launch: Check details

Nothing Phone (1) to be manufactured in Tamil Nadu

Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India, revealed that the Phone (1) sold in India will be manufactured locally. The device will be manufactured in Tamil Nadu and will be sold in India via online retail stores like Flipkart. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) available for pre-booking on Flipkart: Everything we know so far

Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) to launch with 45W fast charging

This suggests that the Nothing Phone (1) could be cheaper for the Indian market since custom duties and other importing costs won’t be applicable. If the device comes at an aggressive price, it may sell well in the Indian region, now that most manufacturers are offering phones with basic chips for a higher price.

The Nothing Phone’s exact price is yet to be revealed but rumors have it that the phone will debut in the mid-range segment. Having said that, it will go against the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, iQOO, and Motorola. Although it will have stiff competition, the device is expected to stand out from the crowd. Mainly, because of its chipset.

The smartphone will come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. No phone in the Indian market has this chipset, giving the Nothing phone an edge.

Moreover, the phone will come with features like wireless charging, clean UI, and long-term software support. Other specs of the phone include a 6.55-inch OLED display with an FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to come with a dual-camera system with a 50MP main camera. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

The Nothing Phone (1) is expected to go on sale a week later of its release.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 14, 2022 11:42 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Elon Musk will talk to Twitter employees this Thursday
News
Elon Musk will talk to Twitter employees this Thursday
Aadhaar data of 110 crore Indian farmers exposed online

News

Aadhaar data of 110 crore Indian farmers exposed online

Microsoft Teams now uses AI & ML to improve how you sound in a meeting

News

Microsoft Teams now uses AI & ML to improve how you sound in a meeting

Apple iPhone 14 series might come with an autofocus feature for the first time

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 series might come with an autofocus feature for the first time

Google Maps will now show you estimated toll price as you travel

Apps

Google Maps will now show you estimated toll price as you travel

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing Phone (1) will be made in India

Google to pull the plug on its 16-year old messaging service Google Talks

Elon Musk will talk to Twitter employees this Thursday

Aadhar card holders can take basic services at home

Aadhaar data of 110 crore Indian farmers exposed online

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video

News

Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp Business for iOS could soon detect the do not disturb mode to know more Watch the video

News

WhatsApp Business for iOS could soon detect the do not disturb mode to know more Watch the video
Poco F4 5G have been confirmed ahead of the official launch: Everything you need to know watch the video

News

Poco F4 5G have been confirmed ahead of the official launch: Everything you need to know watch the video
How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome, Check out the Step-By-Step Tutorial

Features

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome, Check out the Step-By-Step Tutorial

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999