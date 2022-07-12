After several leaks and rumors, the Carl Pei-founded Nothing has officially launched its first smartphone. The Nothing Phone (1) comes in the mid-range segment and offers premium design and specs. Some of the notable features of the Phone (1) include a transparent back panel, Glyph interface, 120Hz OLED display, and dual rear cameras. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) launched in India: From OnePlus 10R to Xiaomi 11X Pro 5G, here are top alternatives for you

Nothing Phone (1) Price in India

The Nothing Phone (1) is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 35,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and Rs. 38,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) specifications leaked completely hours before launch, along with wallpapers

Those who preordered the phone will get an introductory price. The base variant will be available for Rs. 31,999, followed by Rs. 34,999 for the mid-variant, and lastly, Rs. 37,999 for the maxed-out variant. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) to launch today at 8.30 pm IST: How to watch, expected specs, price

Additionally, those with HDFC Bank cards will get Rs. 2,000 instant discounts on a full swipe EMI.

The Phone (1) comes in two color options – White and Black. The smartphone will go on sale starting July 21 at 7 PM on Flipkart.

Nothing Power 45W charging adapter and Nothing Ear (1) Stick costing Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 6,999, respectively, will be available for Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 5,999 for those who pre-ordered the phone.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a unique design offering a transparent back panel. The back of the device also has 900 LEDs that blink whenever notifications hit the device. Nothing calls this the Glyph interface. The Glyph interface will have several patterns of how the LEDs blink.

The smartphone sports a 6.55-inch punch-hole display with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate/240Hz touch sampling rate. It is a flexible OLED panel with symmetrical bezels. The screen supports 1 billion colors and has HDR10+ certification. The display also doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security. The front and back of the phone have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and the frame is made up of Aluminium.

It is powered by the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core SoC paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Nothing has partnered with Qualcomm to bring custom-made wireless and reverse wireless charging to Nothing Phone (1), as the Snapdragon 778G+ doesn’t support both by default. The device packs a 4,500mAh battery and has 33W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging technology.

On the camera front, the Nothing Phone (1) boasts a dual-camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens. This main lens has an aperture of F/1.8 and supports 10-bit color videos. It is assisted by a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens. On the front, it has a 16MP Sony IMX 471 selfie lens. The rear cameras on the phone come with features like Night Mode and Scene Detection. It can also shoot 4K videos at 30 fps. Interestingly, apart from the LED flash, users can also use the Glyph Interface to light up the shots while taking pictures.

The Nothing Phone (1) boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has Nothing OS on top of it.