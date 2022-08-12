Nothing Phone 1 s screen isn t as bright as the company says

Nothing launched the Nothing Phone (1) at a global launch event last month. At the time, the company had said that its first ever smartphone comes with a 6.55-inch flexible OLED display, 120Hz of refresh rate and a 240Hz of touch sampling rate. At the time, the company had said that the phone offers a peak brightness of 1200 nits. But now, a new report says that might not be the case. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) sale today: Check price, specifications and all details here

According to a report by German blog Computer Base, while Nothing advertises a peak brightness of 1200 nits on the Phone (1), its peak brightness is capped at 700 nits. The blog site performed several tests with HDR videos to determine if there are specific conditions under which the phone reaches up to maximum brightness levels. However, during the tests, the brightness levels never crossed 700 nits. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) to go on sale again in India on August 5 exclusively via Flipkart: Check price, specifications and more

When the publication contacted the company, it confirmed that the peak brightness levels had indeed been capped at 700 nits. The company also said that it will unlock the higher brightness levels with a software update in the future. “Nothing will adjust this in the future,” the company told the publication. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) gets new update with better battery charging performance, UI changes

The publication noted that while it is possible to unlock higher brightness levels via a software update, the move is likely to affect the battery life and the temperature of the phone.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+ support. It also has Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ system on chip that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Nothing Phone (1) has 50MP + 50MP camera setup at the back and a 16MP camera in the front. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery unit and 33W fast charging support.

Nothing Phone (1) price

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Nothing Phone (1) costs Rs 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs 35,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and Rs 38,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.