comscore Nothing may not launch Phone (2) anytime soon, reveals Carl Pei
News

Nothing Phone (2) isn't launching anytime soon, says Founder Carl Pei

Mobiles

Nothing's Founder has revealed that Nothing Phone (2) will not launch anytime soon. The company will rather be focusing on Phone (1) and its software updates.

Highlights

  • Nothing confirms that it has no plans for the release of Phone (2) anytime soon.
  • The company will instead focus on providing software support to Nothing Phone (1).
  • Founder Carl Pei reveals that he has planned for something beyond Android 13 for the Phone (1).
Nothing Phone (1) Camera

Carl Pei, the Founder and CEO of Nothing, has put an end to the rumors floating around the web that said the Phone (2) may launch soon. Also Read - ColorOS 13: These Oppo phones will get the latest Android 13-based update in December

He took to Twitter to confirm that the main focus of the brand is the Phone (1) and they are ‘cooking something really great in terms of software,’ i.e. Android 13. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T is now eligible for the Android 13 Open Beta program

Nothing Phone (2) isn’t happening anytime soon, Phone (1) is the main focus

Carl on Twitter confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2), which was rumored to release sometime next year isn’t launching anytime soon. Also Read - OnePlus will offer 4 major Android updates and 5 security updates to selected devices

“Phone (2) isn’t launching anytime soon. We’re focused on doing a few things well, and won’t churn out dozens of products a year like many others. Phone (1) is our main focus. We’re cooking something really great in terms of software, Android 13 and beyond.”

Now, this confirms multiple things. Firstly, it is confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) exists. However, it isn’t launching soon. But the device may go official later next year.

Secondly, it reveals the brand won’t launch any other phone or devices as of now, at least in the next few months. Instead, it will focus on the existing model, Nothing Phone (1).

Furthermore, it is confirmed that the Phone (1) will get Android 13 OS soon next year. For the uninitiated, the Closed Beta program of Android 13 for Phone (1) is already out.

Now that Carl has confirmed something beyond Android 13, the device may get some new NothingOS features albeit it’s said to be closer to stock Android.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) was launched in July this year. It sports a 6.55-inch OLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. It has Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 50MP + 50MP dual rear camera system and a 16MP selfie snapper.

The device packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired and 15W wireless fast charging. Out of the box, it boots on Android 13 OS.

  • Published Date: December 5, 2022 4:33 PM IST
Editor's Pick

News
Mobiles

Photo Gallery

Mobiles

Mobiles

Most Popular

Related Topics

Latest Videos

News

Features

News

Features

