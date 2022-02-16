Carl Pei teases a Nothing Phone with Android 12, Snapdragon processor: Check details

The launch of Nothing Phone was announced by its founder Carl Bai in tweets. The teaser was released to mark the release of Nothing Company’s first phone model in the form of cryptic tweets. The official Twitter accounts of Android and Snapdragon have responded to the tweets. Also Read - Here's how you can change user name on Snapchat

Nothing started its journey last year with the True Wireless Earbuds model. Then, in October last year, Carl Pei announced an agreement and partnership between Nothing and Qualcomm. Following this announcement, it was reported that the Nothing Phone model would be launched soon.

Carl Pei said he would be traveling back to the Android site via cryptic tweets. He then praised Android 12 OS, tagged the senior vice president of Android, and posted a tweet. In another tweet, the user shared the Nothing Phone Concept sketch. His tweets were followed by a response from the official Twitter accounts of Android and Snapdragon.

In a series of other tweets, Pei shared a response from a user who posted a concept design of the rumored Nothing smartphone. He tweeted, “There’s so much talent in our community.”

There's so much talent in our community 💙 https://t.co/VNa1lZVcIp — Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 15, 2022

All of this is set to mark the launch of Nothing Company’s first smartphone. However, no details of this smartphone have been released yet. According to reports, Nothing’s first smartphone will be launched earlier this year. Nothing is said to be developing a power bank beside a smartphone.

“We’ve got a lot to catch up on Carl [sic],” Android account Tweet reads.

We've got a lot to catch up on Carl 😉 — Android (@Android) February 15, 2022

Last year tipster Mukul Sharma exclusively revealed to 91mobiles that the tech giant is working towards a Nothing-branded power bank called Nothing Power. The power bank could launch before the Nothing smartphone.

In 2020, Carl left OnePlus to start Nothing. Then Nothing Year 1 True Wireless Earbuds Model was introduced as the company’s first device with Nothing. These earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation, Cross-Platform Support, and Wireless Charging.

In addition to selling earbuds, Nothing has partnered with Qualcomm. It also acquired smartphone maker Essential, which launched the Essential phone 1 back in 2017. As per reports, the London-based company could utilize Essential’s technology in developing Nothing’s first-ever smartphone.