Nothing teases upcoming announcement and it's hard to guess

Nothing Phone 1 is only a few months old and the hype around it has not even settled down yet, but the company is seemingly preparing for another announcement. Having recently celebrated the milestone of selling over 100,000 phones in India, Nothing has put a rather mysterious teaser on Twitter. It is a butterfly with transparent wings against a white background and I have no idea what it means. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) is now back in stock on Flipkart: Price, sale offers, specs

Could it be Nothing’s next phone? While I highly doubt it considering Nothing Phone 1 is still hot and selling like hotcakes, there is always a possibility of a trimmed-down version to cater to the masses. Nothing’s Carl Pei recently shot down the rumour about a potential Nothing Phone 1 Lite, but the proposition of a slightly less powerful phone for less price is how smartphone companies are strategising today to stay relevant across price points. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) to get Android 13 Beta by the end of this year, Stable in 2023

What could it be?

Nothing’s butterfly photo is captioned, “Sublime. Coming soon.” Again, unhelpful because anything could be sublime as far as the company’s marketing pitch for the presumed product is concerned. Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei retweeted the teaser saying, “The Animal Kingdom is calling again.” Nothing used parrots to market the Phone 1, so it makes sense for the company to call on a butterfly this time.

A butterfly could mean a new product, which makes me wonder what if it is a smartwatch. Nothing has already launched wireless earbuds and a phone, so the only thing left towards a full ecosystem is a smartwatch. That is exactly what Apple did when it was creating its product lineup around the iPhone. The transparent wings of the butterfly strongly hint at the company’s transparent design language for its products. That is why it is safe to assume that the upcoming Nothing product will have a transparent design.

Sure, Nothing will double down on teasers in the coming days, so I am hopeful that we would something more revealing about the upcoming product. But it may take some time. Before the launch of the Phone 1, Nothing ran a pretty extensive marketing campaign that ran for months. It could do the same for the upcoming product and the butterfly image is just the beginning.