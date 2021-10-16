comscore Nothing to reportedly launch its first smartphone in 2022: Details here
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nothing to reportedly launch its first smartphone in 2022: Details here
News

Nothing to reportedly launch its first smartphone in 2022: Details here

Mobiles

The report doesn't include any details about the key specs or features of the phone, it is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

  • Published: October 16, 2021 3:01 PM IST
Nothing

Image: Logo of Nothing

Carl Pei’s Nothing is reportedly looking to launch its own smartphone in 2022 following the success of its ear (1) TWS earbuds. Additionally, the company is developing its own power bank called the Nothing Power (1). The power bank is expected to launch before the end of the year, according to a report by Android Central. Also Read - Top 5 mobile Milsim games to try in October 2021

The report doesn’t include any details about the key specs or features of the phone, it is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Also Read - YouTube to add new audio features in coming months: List of features

The firm earlier this week announced that it has raised $50 million from strategic and private investors, and collaborated with chip-maker Qualcomm to power its upcoming products. Also Read - Is your phone infected with malware? Here's how to find out

The startup said it will use the funds towards research and development in preparation for the brand’s entry into new product categories as part of its ecosystem.

“We look forward to working alongside Qualcomm Technologies and our strategic investors to achieve Nothing’s next phase of growth,” Carl Pei, Founder Nothing said.

Nothing is a privately-held company with backing from GV (formerly Google Ventures) and other private investors including Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape & inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTube personality and Co-founder of Beme), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch) and Steve Huffman (Co-founder and CEO of Reddit).

(With IANS inputs)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 16, 2021 3:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing to reportedly launch its first smartphone in 2022: Details here
Mobiles
Nothing to reportedly launch its first smartphone in 2022: Details here
Revolt RV400 bookings to reopen on October 21 across 70 cities: Details here

Electric Vehicle

Revolt RV400 bookings to reopen on October 21 across 70 cities: Details here

BSNL offering up to 4 months free broadband service: Here's how to avail the offer

Telecom

BSNL offering up to 4 months free broadband service: Here's how to avail the offer

Phones launched this week: Realme GT Neo 2, Moto E40, more

Photo Gallery

Phones launched this week: Realme GT Neo 2, Moto E40, more

Phones launched this week: Realme GT Neo 2, Moto E40, more

Photo Gallery

Phones launched this week: Realme GT Neo 2, Moto E40, more

Apple Watch Series 7 at a discounted price of Rs 38,900: How to avail the deal

Deals

Apple Watch Series 7 at a discounted price of Rs 38,900: How to avail the deal

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing to reportedly launch its first smartphone in 2022: Details here

Revolt RV400 bookings to reopen on October 21 across 70 cities: Details here

BSNL offering up to 4 months free broadband service: Here's how to avail the offer

Apple Watch Series 7 at a discounted price of Rs 38,900: How to avail the deal

Snapchat launches new Creator Hub to educate users about its creative tools

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Which offers better value?

Realme GT Neo 2T: Design, specs, India launch, everything we know so far

OnePlus 9RT launching tomorrow: Confirmed details, expected price, India launch timeline, more

Windows 11 preview: Many pluses with a few big minuses

FlipKart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, Know All the Best HOT Deals Here

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nothing to reportedly launch its first smartphone in 2022: Details here

Mobiles

Nothing to reportedly launch its first smartphone in 2022: Details here
Clubhouse Music Mode announced: What is it, how it works?

Apps

Clubhouse Music Mode announced: What is it, how it works?
YouTube to add new audio features in coming months

News

YouTube to add new audio features in coming months
Is your phone infected with malware? Here's how to find out

How To

Is your phone infected with malware? Here's how to find out
Moto E40 launch in India teased: Check specs and top features it is likely to bring, and the price

Mobiles

Moto E40 launch in India teased: Check specs and top features it is likely to bring, and the price

हिंदी समाचार

Poco M4 Pro 5G जल्द होगा लॉन्च, FCC सर्टिफिकेशन के जरिए कई स्पेसिफिकेशन का हुआ खुलासा

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today: जल्दी रिडीम करें ये कोड और पाएं Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

Free Fire में आज इस तरह फ्री में मिलेगा सबसे धासूं DJ Alok कैरेक्टर

Vivo X80 के मुख्य फीचर्स आए सामने, धांसू कैमरे के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Hero Electric का फेस्टिवल ऑफर, हर दिन फ्री में जीत सकते हैं एक इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Review | One of the Slimmest Samsung Smarthone under Rs 30,000

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Review | One of the Slimmest Samsung Smarthone under Rs 30,000
Apple Event 2021: MacBook Pro with M1X chipset to launch on October 18

News

Apple Event 2021: MacBook Pro with M1X chipset to launch on October 18
iPhone 13 Mini performs better than iPhone 12 Pro which costs Rs 50,000 more

News

iPhone 13 Mini performs better than iPhone 12 Pro which costs Rs 50,000 more
OnePlus 9RT India launch date, expected specs and features

News

OnePlus 9RT India launch date, expected specs and features

News

Nothing to reportedly launch its first smartphone in 2022: Details here
Mobiles
Nothing to reportedly launch its first smartphone in 2022: Details here
Revolt RV400 bookings to reopen on October 21 across 70 cities: Details here

Electric Vehicle

Revolt RV400 bookings to reopen on October 21 across 70 cities: Details here
BSNL offering up to 4 months free broadband service: Here's how to avail the offer

Telecom

BSNL offering up to 4 months free broadband service: Here's how to avail the offer
Apple Watch Series 7 at a discounted price of Rs 38,900: How to avail the deal

Deals

Apple Watch Series 7 at a discounted price of Rs 38,900: How to avail the deal
Snapchat launches new Creator Hub to educate users about its creative tools

Apps

Snapchat launches new Creator Hub to educate users about its creative tools

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers