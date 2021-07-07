Now Redmi K40 Ultra in the pipeline after four K40 series smartphones

If you are a Xiaomi fan who keeps track of all its launches, the four Redmi K40 series models may already be more than enough. Xiaomi, however, isn’t done and if recent rumours are to be believed, a fifth Redmi K40 Ultra is in the pipeline and in the usual Xiaomi fashion, it is sharing internals with another model. Also Read - Xiaomi’s most expensive Mi 11 Ultra goes on sale in India for the first time since launch

The Redmi K40 Ultra seems to be essentially a reworked Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. The leak reveals a similar set of specifications as the gaming version on paper. With no renders to accompany, it seems that Xiaomi could present the Ultra as a sober version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition and pit it against the likes of the Realme X7 Max. Also Read - Mi Watch Revolve Active review: A sporty smartwatch on a budget

Redmi K40 Ultra is in the works

Similar to the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, the K40 Ultra is expected to use a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. This chipset already does duty in the Realme X7 Max and deliver similar levels of performance as the Snapdragon 870 chip. In fact, tipster Digital Chat Station says that the Redmi K40 Ultra will be pitched as a OnePlus Nord 2 rival. Also Read - Redmi 10 budget phone possibly teased on Amazon India website – check details

Some of the other highlight features mentioned in the leak includes a 5000mAh battery, 67W wired fast charging, a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup on the back, and a 120Hz refresh rate display. The design is expected to be similar to the regular Redmi K40 models as well.

It seems that Xiaomi is basically doing a non-gaming version of the Redmi K40 Gaming. Hence, it won’t be a surprise to see Xiaomi losing out on the pop-up gaming keys and the RGB lighting for this one. Rumours are also suggestive of this phone making it to the global markets under the Poco banner.

The regular Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+ have made it to India as the rebranded Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro. At Rs 29,999, the Mi 11X is currently the most affordable smartphone with a Snapdragon 870 chip whereas the Mi 11X Pro starting at Rs 39,990 is the most affordable phone with the Snapdragon 888 chip.

The Redmi K40 Gaming edition is expected to launch as the Poco F3 GT in India later this month.