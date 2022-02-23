comscore Nubia Red Magic 7 series launched globally: Check price, specs, features
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nubia Red Magic 7 series launched globally with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
News

Nubia Red Magic 7 series launched globally with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Mobiles

Nubia has launched the Red Magic 7 gaming smartphone in three variants. The base variant of this smartphone has been introduced with 8GB + 128GB storage, which costs CNY 3999 (about Rs 47,100).

Nubia-Red-Magic-7-Pro

Gaming smartphone company Nubia has launched Nubia Red Magic 7 series in China. This lineup includes Red Magic 7 and Red Magic 7 Pro devices. These are gaming smartphones equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, AMOLED screen, and 64MP camera sensor. The Pro model also sports additional features like an under-display selfie camera and Red Core 1 dedicated gaming chip. Now the company has also confirmed to deliver the Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro during the second quarter of 2022. Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 7 to likely join Xiaomi 12 series, OnePlus 10 Pro

Price

Nubia has launched the Red Magic 7 gaming smartphone in three variants. The base variant of this smartphone has been introduced with 8GB + 128GB storage, which costs CNY 3999 (about Rs 47,100). Additionally, Nubia Red Magic has also been introduced in 12GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options, priced at CNY 4399 (about Rs 51,800) and CNY 4799 (about Rs 56,500) respectively.

The 12GB+256GB variant of the Red Magic 7 Deuterium Blade Transparent Edition is priced at CNY 4,899 (approximately Rs 58,000) while the 12GB+512GB variant costs CNY 5,499 (approximately Rs 65,100).

Specifications

Both the Nubia Red Magic 7 and Red Magic 7 Pro smartphones have many similarities. The gaming phone has a 6.8-inch Full HD + OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Additionally, both phones are offered with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

There are three camera sensors on the back of the Nubia Red Magic 7, which include a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. There is an 8MP selfie camera in the front of the phone.

The back camera of the Pro model is the same as the standard model, but there is a 16MP under-display selfie camera on the front. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 135W fast charging. A 165W GaN charger is also available with this model. The Pro model has an ICE 9.0 cooling system instead of the ICE 8.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 23, 2022 11:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Spotify's Car Thing, an in-car entertainment unit, is now available for purchase in the US
Apps
Spotify's Car Thing, an in-car entertainment unit, is now available for purchase in the US
Realme 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com

Facebook launches its TikTok-clone Reels globally

Apps

Facebook launches its TikTok-clone Reels globally

Motorola Moto G22 tipped to launch with Helio G37 SoC, 90Hz display: Check expected specs, price, features

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G22 tipped to launch with Helio G37 SoC, 90Hz display: Check expected specs, price, features

Netflix is testing the TikTok-like Fast Laughs feature for TVs

Apps

Netflix is testing the TikTok-like Fast Laughs feature for TVs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Here s your first look of Sony s PlayStation VR2

Facebook launches its TikTok-clone Reels globally

Motorola Moto G22 tipped to launch with Helio G37 SoC, 90Hz display: Check expected specs, price, features

Realme Narzo 50 to launch on February 24 with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories

Going back to work? Here are some Google Maps hacks for you

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

MeitY s shares draft data policy: Here s what it recommends

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic 7 to likely join Xiaomi 12 series, OnePlus 10 Pro

Mobiles

Nubia Red Magic 7 to likely join Xiaomi 12 series, OnePlus 10 Pro

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Narzo 50 की लाइव इमेज और खास स्पेसिफिकेशन लीक, 50MP कैमरा के साथ कल होगा लॉन्च

Poco X4 Pro 5G में मिलेगा 108MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च

आज भारत में लॉन्च होगी iQOO 9 Series, 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग समेत मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

Free Fire MAX Rewards Today: आज फ्री फायर मैक्स में लगी फ्री इनाम की कतार, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

Redmi Note 11 Pro को भारत में उतारने की हो रही तैयारी, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

Features

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using
5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

Features

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using
Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse

Reviews

Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse
Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

News

Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

News

Here s your first look of Sony s PlayStation VR2
Gaming
Here s your first look of Sony s PlayStation VR2
Facebook launches its TikTok-clone Reels globally

Apps

Facebook launches its TikTok-clone Reels globally
Motorola Moto G22 tipped to launch with Helio G37 SoC, 90Hz display: Check expected specs, price, features

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G22 tipped to launch with Helio G37 SoC, 90Hz display: Check expected specs, price, features
Realme Narzo 50 to launch on February 24 with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50 to launch on February 24 with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC
Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories

Deals

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers