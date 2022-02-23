Gaming smartphone company Nubia has launched Nubia Red Magic 7 series in China. This lineup includes Red Magic 7 and Red Magic 7 Pro devices. These are gaming smartphones equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, AMOLED screen, and 64MP camera sensor. The Pro model also sports additional features like an under-display selfie camera and Red Core 1 dedicated gaming chip. Now the company has also confirmed to deliver the Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro during the second quarter of 2022. Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 7 to likely join Xiaomi 12 series, OnePlus 10 Pro

Price

Nubia has launched the Red Magic 7 gaming smartphone in three variants. The base variant of this smartphone has been introduced with 8GB + 128GB storage, which costs CNY 3999 (about Rs 47,100). Additionally, Nubia Red Magic has also been introduced in 12GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options, priced at CNY 4399 (about Rs 51,800) and CNY 4799 (about Rs 56,500) respectively.

The 12GB+256GB variant of the Red Magic 7 Deuterium Blade Transparent Edition is priced at CNY 4,899 (approximately Rs 58,000) while the 12GB+512GB variant costs CNY 5,499 (approximately Rs 65,100).

Specifications

Both the Nubia Red Magic 7 and Red Magic 7 Pro smartphones have many similarities. The gaming phone has a 6.8-inch Full HD + OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Additionally, both phones are offered with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

There are three camera sensors on the back of the Nubia Red Magic 7, which include a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. There is an 8MP selfie camera in the front of the phone.

The back camera of the Pro model is the same as the standard model, but there is a 16MP under-display selfie camera on the front. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 135W fast charging. A 165W GaN charger is also available with this model. The Pro model has an ICE 9.0 cooling system instead of the ICE 8.