Nubia Red Magic 7 to likely join Xiaomi 12 series, OnePlus 10 Pro

Nubia Red Magic 7 could be another phone to join Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 wagon. The smartphone reportedly appeared on TENAA listing with model number NX679J.

As per the listing, the upcoming gaming phone from Nubia could feature a 6.8-inch FHD OLED panel. The display will likely have a resolution of 1,800 x 2,400 pixels. For security, it is tipped to offer an under-display fingerprint reader. the listing further reveals the phone to arrive in three storage configurations- 8GB, 12GB or 16GB RAM paired with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage options.

In terms of photography, the phone is tipped to get a quad-camera system, although the listing spare details only on two camera sensors- a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel shooter. The Nubia Red Magic 7 is expected to run Android OS and equip a 2,190mAh (rated capacity) battery and likely arrive in Black, Blue, Green, and Red colours. Apparently, it is one part of the dual-cell solution which indicates that the device might have a total capacity of around 4,400mAh.

While the TENAA listing didn’t mention the internal hardware, the tipster Digital Chat Station in a Weibo post suggested that the new Nubia smartphone will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC onboard. If the report is to be believed, then Nubia Red Magic 7 will join Xiaomi 12 series, OnePlus 10 Pro, iQOO 9 series, to name a few. Another listing on 3C certification platform indicated the phone will have the support of up to 165W fast charge. As per reports, the phone was spotted on Bluetooth SIG listing as well with the same model number NX679J. As per the listing, the phone will have Bluetooth v5.2 support for connectivity.

To recall, ZTE-backed Nubia introduced the Red Magic 6S Pro gaming smartphone in September last year. The phone featured a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass for added protection, Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to a massive 18GB RAM, 64-megapixel triple rear camera, Android 11 OS, and a 5,050mAh battery.