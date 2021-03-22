OnePlus is all set to unveil the OnePlus 9 series in the global market on March 23. Globally, we will witness the launch of two smartphones under the series including the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. For India, there will be a third model dubbed the OnePlus 9R. This one will be a premium affordable device focused on mobile gaming. Not many details have been revealed about the OnePlus 9R yet but what we know is that it is going to be a 5G device just like its elder siblings. Also Read - OnePlus Watch to feature 110 workout modes, reveals CEO Pete Lau

The virtual launch event will begin at 7:30PM IST. You will be able to watch the event livestream on OnePlus’ official YouTube channel and social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook. As for the availability, the smartphone has been teased on Amazon India. This means once the phone goes official it will be available for purchase on Amazon.in and OnePlus’ official website. The sale date hasn’t been announced yet. Also Read - OnePlus 9R officially teased by company, could be a gaming phone

What is OnePlus 9R?

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed in an exclusive interview with News18 that the OnePlus 9R has been developed specifically for the Indian market. This means, the smartphone will currently launch only in India and not make it to any other market for now. Lau has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 9R will focus on mobile gaming and include features such as “smooth scrolling, immersive gaming controls and more display tweaks”. He has also revealed that “the company will continue to try and address the different requirements of smartphone users, be it gaming or photography.” Also Read - OnePlus Watch design revealed ahead of launch, confirms circular display design

Commenting on the launch of the OnePlus 9R Lau said, “we are focused on expanding our smartphone offering to cater to different user requirements with the OnePlus 9R by providing a robust flagship experience at a more accessible price point.”

OnePlus 9R specifications, price in India (expected)

The design and specifications have not been revealed officially by the company yet apart from the fact that it is going to be a 5G smartphone.

As far as the leaks and rumours are concerned, the OnePlus 9R 5G will come packed with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone could pack an AMOLED panel similar to the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the software front, the smartphone will run Android 11-based OxygenOS out of the box.

In terms of camera specifications, the OnePlus 9R 5G is said to pack a 48-megapixel primary camera coupled with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. There will be other sensors too but rumours have not revealed any details about it yet. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. It will include options such as 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C port for charging and data sync.

The company is yet to reveal the price of the OnePlus 9R but rumours suggest that it could be around Rs 35,000 in India. This price could be for the base model. OnePlus is expected to offer at least two to three variants.