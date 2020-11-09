This week, Samsung began offering the One UI 2.5 update for its Galaxy M31 smartphone. This model was launched earlier this year in March. In addition to the new features and functionality of One UI 2.5, the update also includes the October 2020 security patch for Android. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M21s launched: Price, specifications and everything else

The update for the Galaxy M31 with just over the size of 983MB started to be available initially in India. It arrives with the version number M315FXXU2ATJ9. It should start appearing on the smartphone available in other regions in the coming days. The availability of the update initially in India makes sense because it was one of Samsung's best-selling smartphones in the region this year.

According to Samsung's list of changes, the update to the Galaxy M31 brings bug fixes, stability improvements, and performance improvements. The Samsung Keyboard has been updated and now the so-called Split Keyboard can be used with the device in a horizontal position. In addition, the search function on the Samsung Keyboard's input language management screen has been updated to make it easier for the user to find the different input languages.

The messaging app has been updated with a feature that allows the user to send an emergency message with their location every 30 minutes for 24 hours. The camera received improvements in image quality and stability.

Galaxy M31 Specifications

The Galaxy M31 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution (2340 x 1080), comes equipped with the Samsung Exynos 9611 chip with eight cores, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage capacity, slot for microSD cards with up to 1TB, and 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The camera set includes a 32MP front camera with f / 2.0 aperture and four rear cameras – the primary 64MP with f/1.8 aperture, the ultra-wide 8MP with f/2.2 aperture, the 5MP macro with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5MP with f/2.2 aperture for depth detection.