A couple of years back, Samsung announced this cool little feature that lets you improve the security of your device. The feature is called Lockdown mode and it is present in Samsung One UI.

Lockdown mode restricts facial or facial unlock or fingerprint scanner, which is helpful in situations where someone may use your face or fingerprint to unlock the device without you knowing. Also, it stops showing notifications on the lock screen making sure that your data is safe.

Having said that, let's see how to enable lockdown mode on the Samsung Galaxy phones.

How to enable Lockdown mode on Samsung Galaxy phones

Step 1: Open Settings on your Samsung smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on Lock screen.

Step 3: Tap on Secure lock settings.

Step 4: Once you tap on Secure lock settings, you will need to enter your phone’s password or PIN number.

Step 5: Scroll below and find the Show Lockdown option. Tap on it.

Now, the Lockdown option will be enabled and it should be showing in your phone’s Power menu. Follow the steps below to turn it on from the Power menu.

How to turn on Lockdown mode from the power Menu

Step 1: Press and Hold the Power button on your Samsung smartphone.

Step 2: You should be able to see the Lockdown mode. Tap on it to turn it on.

That’s it. That’s how you can turn on the Lockdown mode on your Samsung Galaxy phone. Samsung announced this feature back in 2020 in its One UI custom skin. With this feature, you can easily secure your smartphone as no one will be able to forcefully use your fingers or face for fingerprint lock or facial recognization.

Other than this feature, Samsung’s One UI has plenty of other convenient features. And now that the Android 13 OS is out, Samsung’s One UI paired with Google’s software is expected to offer a host of more features to Galaxy users.