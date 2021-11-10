comscore OnePlus 10 Launch Date, Leaked Renders, Design, Camera Module, and More revealed
OnePlus 10 is expected to release around the first half of next year. The launch date or timeline hasn't been revealed yet. Ahead of the release, some important details have been revealed including the design.

Image: zouton

OnePlus has reportedly already started working on the next smartphone dubbed the OnePlus 10. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently launched the OnePlus 9RT in China and the smartphone will be released in India very soon. Meanwhile, we still do not know OnePlus 9RT India launch details but a new report coming from zouton.com reveals information related to the launch of the next flagship smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 reportedly explodes leading to severe burns; company responds

It is the very first time that the OnePlus 10 renders have leaked on the internet. The leaked renders show the design of the OnePlus 10 for the very first time. The smartphone appears with a unique camera bump on the right of the rear panel. It appears that for the OnePlus 10, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is taking inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Also Read - Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

As per the renders, the alleged OnePlus 10 will come packed with a massive square shaped camera module consisting of three camera sensors paired with LED flash. The camera specifications have not been revealed yet. At the bottom of the panel sits the OnePlus brand logo. Unfortunately, the renders have revealed only the rear design for the time being. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition teased, India launch imminent

None of the other details have been revealed yet but it is likely that the OnePlus 10 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC, set to announce later this month. In fact, we could see most flagship devices releasing next year to come with the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

The launch timeline of the OnePlus 10 hasn’t been revealed yet, but reports suggest that the device could release around the first half of next year. The upcoming OnePlus flagship device is expected to compete with the next flagship devices from Samsung, Xiaomi, among others.

Meanwhile, the focus is on the OnePlus 9RT and its India release. The same China model of the smartphone is expected to release in the country, but the launch timeline remains a mystery for the time being. Some reports, however, suggest that the OnePlus 9RT will launch in India later this month.

  • Published Date: November 10, 2021 9:27 AM IST

