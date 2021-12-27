comscore OnePlus 10 launch date to be announced next week but Indians should not get excited
OnePlus 10 launch date to be announced next week but Indians should not get excited

OnePlus has confirmed that the the year will begin with the launch of the OnePlus 10 series, which should include the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus is already preparing to launch its first smartphone of the year 2022. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will begin the year with the launch of the OnePlus 10 series, which should include the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro. The company has now confirmed to reveal the OnePlus 10 launch date next week, but Indians should not get too excited. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro key detail confirmed ahead of official launch in January

Taking to the Chinese microblogging site, Weibo, the smartphone manufacturer announced to reveal the OnePlus 10 series launch date on January 4. OnePlus’ Pete Lau last week revealed that the next OnePlus flagship smartphone will release in January itself. However, that’s just in China and not India or any other market. Also Read - Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

Some reports suggest that the OnePlus 10 series may not hit the Indian market just yet. While the official reason hasn’t been revealed yet, it is possible that the global chip shortage is the reason behind the launch delay. It is likely that the smartphone will be unveiled in India around March and April next week. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India leaked online, suggest imminent launch

Over the last few years, India has been one of the key markets for the brand but since the merger with Oppo, the company has changed its strategy.

OnePlus always hosted a global launch event in India but since the OnePlus 9RT that has changed. In fact, it has been nearly three months since the OnePlus 9RT launched in China, there are still no words on its release timeline in India.

Besides the launch date announcement details, the company also revealed details related to pre-registrations of the OnePlus 10 in India. The company has started taking pre-orders for the OnePlus 10 series, this surely hints at the imminent launch.

Ahead of the release, a lot has been revealed about the OnePlus 10. The OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to come packed with some top-notch specifications including — LTPO 2.0 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, 80W fast charging support, and much more.

  Published Date: December 27, 2021 4:35 PM IST

