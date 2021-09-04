OnePlus has started making headlines for its next-gen flagship phone, which will be most likely called the OnePlus 10. OnePlus of the first leaks has just popped up and it gives us an idea of how the devices will look like. Also Read - OxygenOS 12 release soon: Beta testing, stable build release and more revealed

Known leakster Yogesh Brar suggests that the OnePlus 10 series will take design cues from the current OnePlus 9 phones. The phones are expected to be the “polished” OnePlus 9 models. Also Read - OnePlus 9 now available with 50 percent discount, but only some can grab the deal

OnePlus 10 design leaks

If this is to be believed, expect big rear camera housings, a punch-hole display, and the possible Hasselblad branding. This could be possibly OnePlus’ way of making a design mould standard for a few of its devices until it comes up with a new design, much like how Apple plays the game. Also Read - 5 most-exciting flagship phones launching in 2021: Galaxy Z Fold 3, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Mi Mix 4

There isn’t much on the phones’ spec sheet. Although, we can expect the OnePlus 10 series to get hold of the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chip, improved cameras, faster-charging capabilities, bigger batteries, and more.

So OnePlus is working on series 10 phones which are being pitched as polished series 9 models. Apart from this a bunch of Nord series models are on the roster as well. They are expected to announce some new accessories at the next launch. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) September 2, 2021

The devices are expected to launch in 2022 and if you look at the company’s recent pattern, the OnePlus 10 phones might launch sometime in March or April.

Besides, this, the tipster suggests that the company is planning to add a number of Nord phones to its mid-range lineup. But, details on that aren’t available as of now. The company is also expected to introduce new accessories at the “next launch.” This could be most likely at the launch event for the rumoured OnePlus 9RT.

For those who don’t know, the company is prepping up to launch the OnePlus 9RT, which will be another member of the OnePlus 9 series. It is expected to be a slightly upgraded version of the OnePlus 9R with a few tweaks here and there, especially in the camera department.

The device is expected to come with a 120Hz screen, a Snapdragon 870 chip, 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, 65W fast charging, and more. It is likely to start at under Rs 40,000. We can expect it to arrive in a couple of months in India.