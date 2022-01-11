OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will debut in China today. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed all the specifications of this upcoming smartphone. Hence, it is just the pricing that is still in wraps as of now. The smartphone will launch in India soon, as the teaser has already surfaced on the OnePlus India website. The official India launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has not been announced yet. Also Read - Why is OnePlus 10 Pro not launching in India alongside China?

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and support for LTPO. It will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the software front, the phone will run on OxgenOS 12 based on Android 12 but in China the phone will come with ColorOS 12 skin. Just like the predecessor, the OnePlus 10 Pro will come packed with the Hasselblad cameras technology. As always, the smartphone will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor,

On the camera front, the handset will house a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary lens, and an 8-megapixel third camera. On the front, the phone will sport a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery capacity with support for an 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, and reverse charging support.

Some of the other features of the smartphone will include — 5G network connectivity, dual OIS, second-generation Hasselblad cameras, an x-axis linear motor, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, VoLTE, and VoWiFi.

OnePlus India website has confirmed that the smartphone will be available in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colour variants.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G expected China pricing

Tipster WHY LAB has revealed the expected pricing of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, reported JD.com. According to him, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will come in three storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant might be priced between CNY 3,000 – 3,999 (approx Rs 35,000-46,600), and the 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant might cost you somewhere between CNY 4,000-4,999 (approx Rs 46,600-58,300).