comscore OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset to launch today
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus 10 Pro 5G to launch today: Expected specs, pricing and more
News

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G to launch today: Expected specs, pricing and more

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery capacity with support for an 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, and reverse charging support.

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will debut in China today. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed all the specifications of this upcoming smartphone. Hence, it is just the pricing that is still in wraps as of now. The smartphone will launch in India soon, as the teaser has already surfaced on the OnePlus India website. The official India launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has not been announced yet. Also Read - Why is OnePlus 10 Pro not launching in India alongside China?

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and support for LTPO. It will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the software front, the phone will run on OxgenOS 12 based on Android 12 but in China the phone will come with ColorOS 12 skin. Just like the predecessor, the OnePlus 10 Pro will come packed with the Hasselblad cameras technology. As always, the smartphone will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE allegedly explodes, user claims “I could have died”

On the camera front, the handset will house a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary lens, and an 8-megapixel third camera. On the front, the phone will sport a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 7 to likely join Xiaomi 12 series, OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery capacity with support for an 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, and reverse charging support.

Some of the other features of the smartphone will include — 5G network connectivity, dual OIS, second-generation Hasselblad cameras, an x-axis linear motor, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, VoLTE, and VoWiFi.

OnePlus India website has confirmed that the smartphone will be available in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colour variants.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G expected China pricing

Tipster WHY LAB has revealed the expected pricing of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, reported JD.com. According to him, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will come in three storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant might be priced between CNY 3,000 – 3,999 (approx Rs 35,000-46,600), and the 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant might cost you somewhere between CNY 4,000-4,999 (approx Rs 46,600-58,300).

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 11, 2022 9:41 AM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro
Android 12
Octa Core
48 MP+8 MP+50 MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset to launch today
Mobiles
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset to launch today
Motorola s next gen foldable phone is coming: Here are the details

Mobiles

Motorola s next gen foldable phone is coming: Here are the details

Samsung Display might manufacture OLED displays for Apple's 2024 iPad

News

Samsung Display might manufacture OLED displays for Apple's 2024 iPad

Gmail app becomes fourth app to hit 10 billion installs on Android's Google Play Store: Check details

Apps

Gmail app becomes fourth app to hit 10 billion installs on Android's Google Play Store: Check details

Signal CEO steps down, WhatsApp co-founder appointed as interim chief

News

Signal CEO steps down, WhatsApp co-founder appointed as interim chief

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Display might manufacture OLED displays for Apple's 2024 iPad

Gmail app becomes fourth app to hit 10 billion installs on Android's Google Play Store: Check details

Signal CEO steps down, WhatsApp co-founder appointed as interim chief

All Reliance Jio plans above Rs 200 now bundled with JioMart Maha cashback offer

First Huawei, Now Google: No more Pixel smartphones in the US?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset to launch today

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset to launch today
Best premium smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 (January 2022)

Top Products

Best premium smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 (January 2022)
Why is OnePlus 10 Pro not launching in India alongside China?

Opinions

Why is OnePlus 10 Pro not launching in India alongside China?
OnePlus Nord CE allegedly explodes, user claims I could have died

News

OnePlus Nord CE allegedly explodes, user claims I could have died
Nubia Red Magic 7 to likely join Xiaomi 12 series, OnePlus 10 Pro

Mobiles

Nubia Red Magic 7 to likely join Xiaomi 12 series, OnePlus 10 Pro

हिंदी समाचार

आ गया दुनिया का सबसे पतला फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन, दिए गए हैं दमदार फीचर्स

OnePlus 10 Pro और OnePlus 10 आज होंगे लॉन्च, जानें क्या मिलेंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन और कितनी होगी कीमत

शाओमी के इस धांसू फोन का इंतजार खत्म, 19 जनवरी को 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग और 108MP कैमरे के साथ भारत में होगा लॉन्च

Garena Free Fire Free Rewards Today (10 January): फ्री फायर में आज मिलेंगे ढेरों फ्री रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे करना है इन्हें हासिल

Vu 75 QLED Premium TV हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें इसके फीचर्स और कीमत

Latest Videos

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Features

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched
Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

News

Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more
CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

News

Samsung Display might manufacture OLED displays for Apple's 2024 iPad
News
Samsung Display might manufacture OLED displays for Apple's 2024 iPad
Gmail app becomes fourth app to hit 10 billion installs on Android's Google Play Store: Check details

Apps

Gmail app becomes fourth app to hit 10 billion installs on Android's Google Play Store: Check details
Signal CEO steps down, WhatsApp co-founder appointed as interim chief

News

Signal CEO steps down, WhatsApp co-founder appointed as interim chief
All Reliance Jio plans above Rs 200 now bundled with JioMart Maha cashback offer

Telecom

All Reliance Jio plans above Rs 200 now bundled with JioMart Maha cashback offer
First Huawei, Now Google: No more Pixel smartphones in the US?

Mobiles

First Huawei, Now Google: No more Pixel smartphones in the US?

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers