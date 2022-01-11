comscore OnePlus 10 PRro 5G launched with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging
News

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC launched: Check pricing, specifications

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

oneplus 10 pro-5g

OnePlus has finally launched OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in China. The highlights of the smartphone include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, support for 80W SuperVOOC charging, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. For the unversed, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G teaser has surfaced on the OnePlus India website. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro 5G to launch today: Expected specs, pricing and more

OnePlus 10 Pro pricing, availability

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G comes in three storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,699 (approx Rs 54,500), 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 58,000) and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you CNY 5,299 (approx Rs 61,500). Also Read - Why is OnePlus 10 Pro not launching in India alongside China?

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is available in Black Out and All Things Green colour variants. Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 7 to likely join Xiaomi 12 series, OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and support for LTPO. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the software front, the phone runs on OxgenOS 12 based on Android 12 but in China, the phone comes with ColorOS 12 skin. Just like the predecessor, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with the Hasselblad cameras technology. As always, the smartphone features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the handset houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary lens, and an 8-megapixel third camera. On the front, the phone sports a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery capacity with support for an 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, and reverse charging support.

Some of the other features of the smartphone will include — 5G network connectivity, dual OIS, second-generation Hasselblad cameras, an x-axis linear motor, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, VoLTE, and VoWiFi.

  Published Date: January 11, 2022 12:39 PM IST

