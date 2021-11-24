comscore OnePlus 10 Pro biggest leak ever: All key details we needed to know are now out
OnePlus 10 Pro biggest leak ever: All key details we needed to know are now out

As per a report coming 91Mobile, the OnePlus 10 Pro may not be a very big upgrade over the predecessor OnePlus 9 Pro, which was announced earlier this year alongside the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9R.

(Image: OnLeaks, Zouton)

OnePlus is working on a new flagship series dubbed the OnePlus 10 series. The smartphone lineup is tipped to include two models – the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro. Ahead of the release, a lot has been revealed about the smartphone. Now, a new leak reveals almost everything we needed to know about the OnePlus 10 Pro. Also Read - OnePlus RT Amazon ad shows up in Google search results: Launch soon?

As per a report coming 91Mobile, the OnePlus 10 Pro may not be a very big upgrade over the predecessor OnePlus 9 Pro, which was announced earlier this year alongside the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9R. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro could miss out on this crucial feature and leave consumers disappointed

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications are out

The latest report suggests that the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro will come packed with a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen, 120Hz refresh rate similar to the predecessor. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here

On the hardware front, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC, which is tipped to be announced later this month at the Qualcomm Summit. In addition, the report also suggests the phone to come bundled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is also tipped to be a 5000mAh battery bundled with fast 125W wired charging.

The report also revealed camera details of the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone. It is tipped to come packed with a triple rear camera setup bundled with a primary 48-megapixel sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with support for 3.3x zoom. As reported earlier, the smartphone may not include a periscope zoom lens. On the front, the OnePlus 10 Pro is said to include a 32-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 10 series launch details

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed any details about the OnePlus 10 series launch but rumours suggest the official launch to happen around the first half of 2022. Some reports suggest that the smartphone will go official in China first followed by India and other markets around March or April. OnePlus usually launches its flagship series in February – March but there could be a delay this time. While we do not know the reason behind the possible delay but it could be due to the global chip shoratge.

  Published Date: November 24, 2021 9:36 AM IST
  Updated Date: November 24, 2021 9:46 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 10 Pro के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का हुआ खुलासा, इतना धांसू कि दंग रह जाएंगे आप

OnePlus RT भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा समेत मिल रहे कई धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन

Vivo V23e 5G हुआ लॉन्च, 44MP सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ मिलती है 44W की फास्ट चार्जिंग

Darwin EVAT ने पेश किए 3 नए इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, कीमत 68,000 रुपये से शुरू

Fastrack Reflex Tunes F02 Review: डिजाइन, बिल्ड क्वालिटी और फीचर्स ने किया इम्प्रेस

