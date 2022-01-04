comscore OnePlus 10 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Check Design and other details
OnePlus 10 Pro specifications leaked following design reveal: Take a look

The OnePlus 10 Pro has appeared on TENAA certification website in China with full specifications. The smartphone is set to release on January 11 in China. Here’s a closer look at all the details.

OnePlus 10 Pro’s design has been revealed officially by the company earlier on Tuesday. The company has announced to officially launch the smartphone on January 11 in China. The latest report reveals all the key specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled in China, but when will India get it?

The smartphone has appeared on TENAA certification website in China with full specifications. As per the listing, the smartphone comes packed with a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with a Quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT is finally coming to India, launch date official confirmed by the company

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

On the hardware front, the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro will come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is listed in two variants – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. On the software front, the phone is tipped to run on Android 12 OS and ColorOS 12 in China. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro launching this month: Launch date, specs, price, and other details you need to know

On the camera front, the OnePlus 10 Pro includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel secondary lens, and an 8-megapixel third image sensor. The phone is said to come with support for 3x optical zoom and 8K video recording. On the front, the device is tipped to include a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

It is tipped that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery paired with an 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

The recently released official teasers reveal the phone in black and green options. There could be more colour options as well. In terms of design, the OnePlus 10 Pro looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy S21 series with a bulky camera module design and big image sensors placed on it.

Currently, the OnePlus 10 Pro and the vanilla OnePlus 10 will be released only in China. The smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed any details about the India launch of the OnePlus 10 series. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced to finally bring the OnePlus 9RT to India on January 14.

  Published Date: January 4, 2022 3:04 PM IST

