OnePlus 10 Pro gets stable Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus has released a stable update of OxygenOS 13 that's based on the latest Android 13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The update comes to India, Europe, and North America.

OnePlus 10 Pro is receiving a stable update of Android 13-based OxygenOS 13. This update was in the beta stage for some time and now it is finally here for devices in India, North America, and Europe. Also Read - Realme announces roadmap for its Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0

OnePlus 10 Pro OxygenOS 13 update arrives in three regions

The OxygenOS 13 stable beta has the firmware version NE2211_11.C.19 in India, while North American and European units will get the update with firmware version NE2213_11.C.19 and NE2215_11.C.19, respectively. Also Read - Google to pay Rs 25 lakh to find bugs in open source projects

If you are a OnePlus 10 Pro user residing in the aforementioned regions, you should have received the new update. If you haven’t, head to Settings and look for it in Software Update. Before you download and install the update, make sure you have at least 5GB of free storage on your device. Also, keep your device above 50 percent charge. Also Read - How to install Android 13 GApps on your smartphone: A step-by-step guide

The new OxygenOS 13 update brings visual changes and a couple of new features. According to the changelog, the update brings Aquamorphic design, new widgets, adds efficiency, and does some performance improvements. It brings the updated HyperBoost GPA 4.0 for gamers and has updated Quantum Animation Engine 4.0.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the company’s most expensive device on the market right now. It comes with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO 2 support. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and supports 1 billion colors.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device has a triple camera system with a 48MP lens, 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The device supports 8K video recording and also has 4K video recording at up to 120fps. Upfront, it has a 32MP selfie snapper.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. OnePlus claims that the phone reaches 100 percent in about 32 minutes of charging. It also has 50W wireless and standard reverse wireless charging support. Originally, the phone was launched with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12, but now it is getting the latest Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 stable update.

  • Published Date: September 21, 2022 10:28 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 21, 2022 10:30 PM IST
