OnePlus 10 Pro launch is just few days away, and OnePlus can't stop talking about it

OnePlus detail the new OnePlus 10 Pro camera features, the next flagship will get RAW+, Movie Mode, 150-degree FoV, dedicated Fish-eye mode.

Oneplus 10 Pro Camera

Image: OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro launch is just a few days away, and the company can’t stop rodomontading about the new flagship. Thanks to the teasers, we already know what the device looks like and what it will carry. OnePlus is now trickling out details on the flagship’s Hasselblad-backed cameras. Also Read - Pete Lau confirms OnePlus 10 Pro specifications, and they look quite interesting

OnePlus 10 Pro Hasselblad camera- 150-degree ultrawide, RAW+, movie mode

Hasselblad continues to be a part of the imaging system, and this time we will witness ‘RAW+,’ the second-gen Hasselblad Pro mode. It will allow capturing in RAW and provide the post edit benefits similar to traditional RAW shoot. OnePlus shared a few camera samples to explain the process. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro specifications leaked following design reveal: Take a look

OnePlus 10 Pro RAW+

Moving on, the brand also revealed about the 150-degree ultrawide that is implemented on its next-gen flagship. While most smartphones offer up to a 120-degree field of view, the OnePlus 10 Pro goes a step beyond with up to 150 degrees FoV resulting in a wide landscape fit into the frame without requiring you to adjust yourself for capturing the shot. To give a better idea, OnePlus shared two samples for comparison, one clicked with the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the other with the 10 Pro. The difference could be seen with the OnePlus 10 Pro capturing a fish-eye-like photo covering all the elements, while the 9 Pro missing out on the seats in the front. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled in China, but when will India get it?

OnePlus 10 Pro 150-degree FoV

 

Although the fish-eye effect may not be a favourite for some users, OnePlus has a workaround for that too, simply to say, OnePlus will allow switching to a normal 120-degree FoV with the OnePlus 10 Pro camera which will render a shot similar to the 9 Pro’s photo sample above. Talking about fish-eye, the new flagship is getting a dedicated fisheye mode that will allow adding fish-eye effect (too much fishie) to the photos.

Lastly, OnePlus has revealed a new Movie Mode that will allow users to experiment with the phone camera’s video capture capability. Following the rivals’ (Apple, Samsung) footsteps, the brand is adding ‘cinematic-esque’ mode that will enable adjusting ISO, shutter speed, etc during filming. Interestingly, the footage can be captured in LOG format as well which basically works like RAW and provide a ‘black canvas’ to edit without any post-processing.

OnePlus shared video samples to detail the LOG format. While the company shared some of the interesting bits on the camera front, it hasn’t specified the resolution of the triple camera system. But reports heavily predict the phone to get a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. As for early highlights- the next flagship is confirmed to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 silicon and a bigger 5,000mAh battery with faster-charging capability.

  • Published Date: January 7, 2022 10:36 AM IST

